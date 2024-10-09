Posted in: Games, Headup Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bloodshed, com8com1

Bloodshed Announced For Early Access in Late 2024

Headup Games have revealed their latest title on the way, as Bloodshed has been earmarked for Early Access release before year's end

Article Summary Experience Bloodshed, a retro FPS roguelike with thrilling DOOM-style combat and dynamic enemy hordes.

Explore distinct heroes, each with unique abilities, in a battle against cultists, undead, and demonic foes.

Unlock persistent upgrades and craft ultimate builds with extensive weapons and skills.

Enjoy pixelated graphics, fluid movement, and an immersive soundtrack that elevates the action.

Indie game developer com8com1 and publisher Headup Games announced their latest game on the way, which they are simply calling Bloodshed. this is a brand-new FPS roguelike where you run around DOOM-style and kill hordes of enemies in your wake with all sorts of weapons at your disposal. The game doesn't have a set date yet, only that we'll see it in Early Access on Steam before the end of 2024. For now, enjoy the trailer.

Bloodshed

Bloodshed is an exhilarating fusion of Roguelite elements merged with retro-styled visuals and first-person "Survivors-like" frenetic combat action: Face endless waves of undead foes, collect experience points, and upgrade your skills and weapons in a battle to survive the night. Even after death, you keep your hard-earned money, which can be exchanged for persistent improvements and unlockable content, allowing you to progress further while adding depth to the overall gameplay. Face the malevolent threat of the Cult, whose members are pursuing a sinister plan to resurrect an ancient deity to bring about the apocalypse. Battle countless cultists, undead, demons, and other creatures of the night and send them (back) to their graves!

Engaging FPS Gameplay: Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes

Experience fast-paced, intense auto-shooter battles across a variety of biomes Diverse Character Selection: Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities

Play as distinct heroes, each with unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities Extensive Arsenal: Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build.

Discover and upgrade numerous weapons and skills to craft the ultimate build. Permanent Upgrades System: Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability

Progress continuously, unlocking permanent character upgrades to boost replayability Dynamic Enemy Hordes: Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot!

Fight against adaptable enemies with unique abilities and attack patterns. Face off against elite foes who offer even more loot! Retro Look, Rockin' Feel: Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics.

Enjoy pixelated Boomer Shooter graphics and highly dynamic, fluid movement mechanics. Immersive Soundtrack: Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action.

Dive into the atmospheric world of Bloodshed with an adaptive soundtrack that intensifies the action. Visceral Combat: Relish the visually striking gore effects and satisfying combat that elevate every battle.

