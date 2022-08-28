Blooming Business: Casino Will Release On PC In 2023

Curve Games and French indie studio Homo Ludens announced this week that Blooming Business: Casino is headed to PC sometime next year. Much like previous titles in this genre, this one will have you running a business as best you can in a world filled with animals running the show. Everything from setting up the land to building up the casino and what will be featured in it, to hiring employees and running the place "legit" while doing other shady stuff on the side. The game is currently set to be out sometime in 2023, so for now, enjoy the latest trailer.

In this tycoon game, inspired by the rise of Las Vegas in the 1950s, explore a retro fantasy world and take your place from a small operation to a grand success! Design, build and run your casino in this bustling world where the sky's the limit. Work alongside cute animals who are anything but cuddly. Make sure to maximize client types and visitor satisfaction while juggling their increasingly complicated demands. Attract various types of customers, from tourists and police officers to mobsters, they all have distinct looks… and competitive tastes. Will you choose to satisfy tourists? Or do you prefer to attract mobsters?

There are multiple ways to make them happy. As you will attract more clients of the same type, both your reputation and your income will grow. Meet unique VIPs, they have a different set of skills and are way more exigent than the other clients! Accomplish missions to get to know them. It will be vital to connect with them and learn their backstories, goals and desires. Specialize your casino and adapt your management to cater to their craziests pet peeves for big rewards! Your choices will impact their behaviors.