Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution Announced During Gamescom 2024

Studio Imugi revealed their first game on the way during Gamescom 2024, as Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution will arrive in Q1 2025

Indie game developer and publisher Studio Imugi revealed their latest title during Gamescom 2024 with Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution. As you can tell by the name, this is a look at a specific time in the history of France with an alternate reimagining of the historical figure Bonaparte. It will be up to you to lead the revolution as you defend the country, overthrow a collapsing monarchy, rise to power, and attempt to keep everything in one piece in this alternate version of the French Revolution. All of which has been wrapped in an ideology-driven, turn-based strategy title. Enjoy the debut trailer above and the info from the team below, as the game will be released sometime in Q1 2025.

Bonaparte: A Mechanized Revolution

Taking Napoleon's place in history, players serve the role of Céline/César Bonaparte, a young military officer who leads a revolutionary movement in a monarchy on the verge of collapse. Grow the movement from a ragtag group of idealists to a powerful, radical government to determine the fate of the revolution – and the world. Harness and perfect your ideological strategy – choose your ideals and take control of France by any means necessary, reshaping her future to match your vision. Joining the political fray in this adaptive alternate history game are famous historical characters and factions.

Each character is brought to life via Studio Imugi's imaginative take on the French Revolution, creating political theater in which tensions and conflicts never play out the same way. Featuring epic battles where gunpowder clashes with steam-powered mechs, known as Colossi, tense tactical turn-based combat rewards valor and cunning over brute strength. Bonaparte's presentation of alternate history is accentuated by its unique approach to the strategy genre: mirroring the consequences of political action, players can see policy play out in real time on the battlefield.

