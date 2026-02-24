Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Digiphile

Boomer Shooter Blueprint Collection Released

Boomer Shooter Blueprint contains several games that follow the classic FPS format, all in a single collection to blast through

Article Summary Boomer Shooter Blueprint bundles seven retro-inspired FPS games in a single explosive collection.

Experience fast-paced action with titles like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and Selaco.

Games span styles from anime-themed shooters to gritty, blood-soaked cult combat.

Perfect for fans of 90s FPS gameplay, modern visuals, and non-stop adrenaline-fueled action.

Digiphile has released a new collection of games this week as you can get your hands on the Boomer Shooter Blueprint. It is exactly what you think, as you got seven different titles, ranging from modern to somewhat modern in the genre, all giving you different versions of FPS action. We have more info on all of them below

Boomer Shooter Blueprint

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun: Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of 90's retro shooters.

Load up your Boltgun and unleash the awesome Space Marine arsenal to blast your way through an explosion of sprites, pixels and blood in a perfect blend of Warhammer 40,000, frenetic gameplay and the stylish visuals of 90's retro shooters. I Am Your Beast: Hunt the military-industrial complex across stylish comic book micro-sandboxes in this fast-paced covert revenge thriller FPS from the developers of El Paso, Elsewhere.

Hunt the military-industrial complex across stylish comic book micro-sandboxes in this fast-paced covert revenge thriller FPS from the developers of El Paso, Elsewhere. Beyond Citadel: Beyond Citadel is an anime style retro throwback shooter inspired by the classics of the 90's, with realistic gunplay mechanics, anime violence and fast- paced combat. Fight your way through the heavily armed mechanical fortress and discover the secret that lies beneath.

Beyond Citadel is an anime style retro throwback shooter inspired by the classics of the 90's, with realistic gunplay mechanics, anime violence and fast- paced combat. Fight your way through the heavily armed mechanical fortress and discover the secret that lies beneath. Mullet Madjack: Mullet Madjack is a HIGH-OCTANE-ACTION SHOOTER that puts you directly inside a classic anime. Pick your favorite weapon and reach the last floor; Beat your best time or try again. Haste makes waste… OF YOUR ENEMIES!

Mullet Madjack is a HIGH-OCTANE-ACTION SHOOTER that puts you directly inside a classic anime. Pick your favorite weapon and reach the last floor; Beat your best time or try again. Haste makes waste… OF YOUR ENEMIES! Selaco: Selaco is an original shooter from Altered Orbit Studios inspired by the classics, featuring thrilling action set pieces, destructibility, smart enemies and a fleshed-out story taking place within an immersive game world.

Selaco is an original shooter from Altered Orbit Studios inspired by the classics, featuring thrilling action set pieces, destructibility, smart enemies and a fleshed-out story taking place within an immersive game world. Cultic: Death is only the beginning. Crawl from your grave and gear up to fight your way through the ranks of a mysterious and twisted cult. You, your guns, and your dynamite will have to shoot, slide, blast, duck, dodge, and maybe throw a gib or two to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter.

Death is only the beginning. Crawl from your grave and gear up to fight your way through the ranks of a mysterious and twisted cult. You, your guns, and your dynamite will have to shoot, slide, blast, duck, dodge, and maybe throw a gib or two to survive in this old-school-inspired shooter. Incision: All old-school FPS action. No Bullshit. Lots of blood and gore. Slaughter your way through nightmarish industrial mazes, transformed cityscapes, and surreal alien structures to cut down the Growth in this ultraviolent, fast-paced, and merciless retro-styled first-person shooter.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!