Borderlands 4 Delves Deeper Into Vault Hunter Harlowe the Gravitar

Take a look at the latest Vault Hunter video for Borderlands 4, as we get a gameplay overview for Harlowe the Gravitar this week

Article Summary Borderlands 4 reveals Harlowe the Gravitar, a former Maliwan scientist with crowd-control gadgets.

Unleash new movement abilities like double jumping, gliding, dodging, and grappling across Kairos.

Customize Vault Hunters with deep skill trees, devastating Action Skills, and a massive loot chase.

Team up in 4-player co-op, explore a vast dynamic world, and challenge the tyrant Timekeeper.

2K Games released a new video this morning for Borderlands 4, as they delved deeper into their next Vault Hunter, Harlowe the Gravitar. In what will probably be the last of the character reveals (unless they got a sprirose waiting for us), we're getting a former Maliwan combat scientist who creates gadgets and weapons that literally are designed to be used for crowd-control. Which will come in handy when dealing with waves of enemies, especially the tools that create an area-of-effect. Enjoy his trailer as the game is still set to be released on September 12, 2025.

Borderlands 4

Crash into Kairos as one of four new Vault Hunters seeking wealth and glory. Wield powerful Action Skills, customize your build with deep skill trees, and dominate enemies with dynamic movement abilities. Break free from the oppressive Timekeeper, a ruthless dictator who dominates the masses from on high. Now, a world-altering catastrophe threatens his perfect Order, unleashing mayhem across the planet. Ignite a resistance and blast your way through mechanical monstrosities, bloodthirsty bandits, and vicious beasts.

Amass an arsenal of death-dealing firepower to wreak havoc as you tear your way across Kairos. Fight solo or in co-op with up to three other players in this immense sci-fi adventure, packed with free-form combat and exploration, pulse-pounding boss fights, infinitely varied loot drops, and an eclectic cast of unforgettable characters, new and old. Become an unstoppable force of battle, blasting through enemies with an all-new arsenal of outrageous weaponry. Move across the Borderlands like never before—double jumping, gliding, dodging, grappling, and more—dealing death from every direction. Explode each encounter with devastating Action Skills that unleash your Vault Hunter's unique abilities. Craft your perfect build with branching skill trees and a deep, rewarding loot chase full of wild weapons and powerful gear.

Wreaking havoc across Kairos is awesome alone and even better with friends in 4-player online co-op. Borderlands 4 is designed for co-op from the ground up; whether you're hunting for loot, tackling missions, or wandering freely, level scaling and individual difficulty keep the party together and having fun. Freely explore a vast and dangerous world rife with warring factions. Hop on your hover bike and ride through lush fields, towering peaks, and deadly deserts full of fearsome enemies, dynamic events, and engaging quests with unforgettable characters. Unite the people of Kairos and ignite a revolution, tackling this adventure however you see fit in a seamless Borderlands experience.

