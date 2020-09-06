A New Sony Patent Shows The PS5 May Work With The PSP

According to a new patent from Sony, it appears those of you owning a PSP will be able to use it on the PS5 in some fashion. Sony Interactive Entertainment was basically custodial to the PlayStation Portable for the final year of its life, doing everything they could to get what remaining stock they had left out the door and sold to whoever wanted one before finally putting an end to it and running as far away from this chapter in their history as possible. It wasn't that the PSP was a bad console, it's got a lot of awesome qualities. But the short version to it is that Sony wanted a piece of that sweet-sweet Nintendo portable market. They didn't even lie about it, either, as it was part of their marketing strategy clear back in 2003. Unfortunately, people loved the Game Boy and DS systems more, and Sony fans didn't really buy into the appeal as much as they hoped for. Now its a relic of a specific era in gaming… or is it?

According to a new patent filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, it looks like the PS5 is going to be able to link to a lot of external equipment and peripherals. The diagram basically shows the various items that it can connect with including the PSVR, a surround sound system, a mouse and keyboard, and more. This new patent has been making the rounds this week, even though it was published back on August 20th, because the image below caught everyone's eye. As you can see, with the number 44 next to it, is a PSP.

So what does this actually mean for the PSP in terms of playability with the PS5? Probably very little. The PSP already works with the PS4 console for remote play, so if you really wanted to play Marvel's Avengers on the go, you could sync it up and play the game. We're guessing that feature will be available to PS4 titles that make their way to the new console only, and that Sony has no plans to use remote play on PS5 titles. So while it would be someone convenient, it probably won't be a game-changer or bring new life to the PSP anytime soon.