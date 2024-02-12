Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck, HypeTrain Digital

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck Comes To VR On February 22

HypeTrain Digital will release the surreal parody sequel Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck for VR platforms next Thursday, February 22.

Article Summary HypeTrain Digital set to launch Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck on VR, February 22.

Surreal space odyssey with a talkative chicken companion in VR.

Filled with crafting, space junk collection, and unique survival challenges.

Embark on quirky quests to save space farms and battle an unexpected boss.

VR developer and publisher HypeTrain Digital has given Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck an official release date of February 22, 2024. A VR spin-off of the original Breathedge, the game takes you to the edge of space in the most ridiculous way possible, as a chicken provides commentary on anything and everything while you attempt to both save the universe and make your way back home. It's silly and expansive and a challenge for anyone looking for a VR space title that will taste your skills and restraint. We have more info on the game for you below, as well as the latest trailer, as it will arrive on Meta Quest headsets next Thursday.

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck

Breathedge: Cosmic Cluck is a sci-fi adventure comedy with a talking Chicken as your main companion. Fill your pockets with junk, build the Universal Survival Tool, blast the monitors off enemy robots, explore abandoned farms, and help Grandfather fight the Evil Corporation. You don't want to be cut out of the will, do you? Join the Man in his space adventure and your virtual reality will become much more real than ever before, and come back home!

Listen to an in-depth commentary on anything from a crazy Chicken.

Craft a versatile multitool that makes it so convenient to throw garbage at enemies and pull yourself to asteroids and shipwrecks… you've always dreamed of a grappling hook, haven't you?

Explore outer space and collect all the garbage that has been dumped into it by humankind… and an evil, very EVIL corporation.

Visit the space farms of an athlete, a hippie, and a criminal mastermind.

Fight a boss whose appearance you couldn't possibly have a clue about… well, okay, you could, you just refused to believe it.

Save the Universe… okay, just the farm, but oh man, what a salvation it'll be!

