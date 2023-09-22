Posted in: Devsisters, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Brixity

Brixity Announces First Season Of Content Coming By Train

Devsisters have revealed the first of their official content additions coming to Brixity, as Intercity Express has rolled into the game.

Mobile developer and publisher Devsisters have released new details about the first content addition to Brixity, as it will arrive by train. The new season of content is called Intercity Express, and has been added today as part of the 1.2 Update that was released today. You'll get a number of additions to the game, including a train system, expansions of content, new people and places, and more. Enjoy the info and trailer below as you can download the update now.

The new season titled Intercity Express has been opened with this content update, including new Pipos, new seasonal Brix, and an engaging, fascinating story for players to enjoy in a newly completed train station. More Brixity updates are planned for the future that will add new ways for players to interact with one another in real-time via a Multiplayer Mode. In addition, seasonal updates will be released monthly to provide various new city experiences.

Ten new Pipos are ready to journey to Earth! Including five with the Intercity Express theme and five with the Artisan Workshop theme. Among them, Alistair Watson, a master-level space railroad engineer, and Mabel Alves, a watchmaker, play critical roles in this season's story. New Special Brix: Twenty new special Brix have also been introduced to Earth, including two S-Rank Brix, the 'Limited Express Train Locomotive' and 'High-Speed Train Locomotive.' These Brix can be used to build train tracks between buildings and trains passing over them, creating new scenery and infrastructure for the city.

Twenty new special Brix have also been introduced to Earth, including two S-Rank Brix, the 'Limited Express Train Locomotive' and 'High-Speed Train Locomotive.' These Brix can be used to build train tracks between buildings and trains passing over them, creating new scenery and infrastructure for the city. Seasonal Brix Mileage System: This new system is designed to make earning new seasonal Brix easier. When players select a new season's special Brix, they will accumulate seasonal miles that they can use to purchase this season's special Brix. The mileage can only be used for that season and will be converted to regular Brix mileage once the season ends.

This new system is designed to make earning new seasonal Brix easier. When players select a new season's special Brix, they will accumulate seasonal miles that they can use to purchase this season's special Brix. The mileage can only be used for that season and will be converted to regular Brix mileage once the season ends. Expansion of Earth Restoration Center: The maximum number of stages in the Earth Restoration Center has been expanded from 30 to 34. This increases the number of sites that can be cleaned up in addition to new commercial, residential, and public buildings to make the city more colorful and expansive!

The maximum number of stages in the Earth Restoration Center has been expanded from 30 to 34. This increases the number of sites that can be cleaned up in addition to new commercial, residential, and public buildings to make the city more colorful and expansive! Special Events: Four special events will be held where players can earn various goods, including a daily login event with the Intercity Express, another daily login event to earn Special Brix, the exciting Train Station Incident, and a Brix Milage Shopping Spree!

