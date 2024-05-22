Posted in: Battlefield 2042, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Battlefield 2042

Battlefield 2042: Future Strike Event To Happen Next Week

Electronic Arts dropped a new trailer and details for the next event happening in Battlefield 2042, as Future Strike will kick off next week.

Article Summary Future Strike event in Battlefield 2042 starts May 28 with a new Strike Team mode.

4v4 or 8v8 squad-based missions to secure Arkangel weather stations from enemies.

New gameplay feature includes "down but not out" state and OV-P Recon Drone role.

Shock Rounds with uniform loadouts and Specialist restrictions enhance strategy.

Electronic Arts and EA DICE revealed details to the next major event in Battlefield 2042, as Future Strike will kick off next week. This particular one will be a limited-time event that introduces a new alliance tied to the new game mode they're calling Strike Team. You'll play as a member of the squad put on a mission where you'll have to capture and secure Arkangel weather stations, doing everything you can to make sure the Coalition doesn't get control of them. Combat will happen in close-quarters 4v4 or 8v8 with an obvious focus on squad play. We have more info and a trailer here as the event kick off on May 28.

Battlefield 2042: Future Strike

Future Strike continues to outline the global battle for scarce resources in Battlefield 2042. With the Mandate of Nations, this new time-limited event introduces a new alliance tied to the world of 2142. Under the global assault of the Thousand Petals Coalition, this faction symbolizes a beacon of hope for the shattered EU forces as Joint Task Force 7 homages the initial seven nations who make up the fledgling union. Most recently, this strike team was tasked with the capture and securing of Arkangel weather stations, ensuring it would not fall into Coalition hands. In Future Strike you will experience close quarters, 4v4 or 8v8 action, that focuses on the intense squad play, where teamwork and individual skill are required to secure victory for your team.

When a soldier is downed, they enter a "down but not out" state where they can still crawl and be revived. But, if they die in this downed state, they will be redeployed as an OV-P Recon Drone and spectate their squad, providing crucial information to their teammates to secure victory. Once the next round starts, all squad members are active again until they are downed or the round ends. Each round has a low time limit of 90 seconds. Each decision you and your squad make will impact your success. Every third round is a Shock Round where all players use the same locked loadout, selected from a list our developers have curated to put your adaptation skills to the test. Additionally, squads are restricted to only one Specialist in the squad and teams can see the opponent's composition. This will allow you to strategically pick your characters to try and counter the opposition. The objective for each round of Strike Team is to capture the objective or completely eliminate the enemy team, which will win you a round. The first squad to win 6 rounds earns the victory!

