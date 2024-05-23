Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Games Workshop, Indie Games, Kasedo Games, Video Games | Tagged: warhammer

Warhammer Skulls 2024 Reveals Multiple New Video Games

Games Workshop held their annual Warhammer Skulls livestream, as we have several new announcements and updates for the franchise.

Article Summary "Warhammer Skulls 2024" unveils a sequel to "Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus".

New "Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader - Void Shadows" DLC announced.

"Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks" launches an Open Beta with ork-tane racing.

Upcoming updates for "Warhammer 40,000: Darktide" and "Vermintide 2".

Games Workshop held its annual Warhammer Skulls 2024 livestream, in which several new games were revealed along with new updates. The event was hosted by Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass, Death and Other Details) as the eighth annual showcase had some exciting new announcements from several studios both for video games and tabletop titles. These included a sequel to Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus, the reveal of Talisman 5th Digital Edition, and the latest edition of the physical board game. We have the full breakdown of everything revealed today for you below and the livestream above.

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

Fast-paced tactical combat meets strategic management in this sequel to the acclaimed Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus. Take control of either the ancient and deathless Necron legions or the techno-religious acolytes of the Omnissiah, with the fate of a world in your hands. After millennia of slumber, Vargard Nefershah mobilizes her dynasty's legions to annihilate the Adeptus Mechanicus interlopers who unknowingly settled upon her world. Across the galaxy, Magos Dominus Faustinius is summoned to bring his hard-won expertise to bear and ensure the Necrons do not succeed. The conflict soon becomes a crucible of unanticipated significance, drawing to it external actors stranger and more deadly still. Two playable factions, two narrative campaigns, two highly unique playstyles and one important choice – who will you lead to victory in this arcane technological war of cold metal hatred?

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader – Void Shadows

Void Shadows is the first DLC for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader, offering a massive amount of content with about 15 hours of gameplay and a new romanceable companion, all fully integrated into the game's main story. The DLC allows the players to personally delve into the depths of their voidship in an enthralling story that will pit them against an entirely new enemy who is trying to bring ruin to the von Valancius dynasty from the inside.

A new story — Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign.

— Enjoy 15 hours of tense, new adventures on board the voidship with unexpected threats, various quests, two new archetypes with unique abilities, and new lore content, all fully integrated into the main campaign. А new companion — Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story.

— Gain the loyalty (and possibly love) of Kibellah, a Death Cult Assassin ready to pledge her life in service of the von Valancius dynasty just as her predecessors did for generations before her. This new companion will have romance options as part of the new story. New crew members — Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story.

— Interact with high-level officers integral to the player's voidship operation. These new crew members play a significant role in the new story. А new looming threat — Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals.

— Arising from within the deepest and darkest bowels of the player's very own voidship is the malignant Genestealer Cult – a horrific breed of xenos who work from the shadows and infect your crew with their genetic code to convert them and slowly twist their loyalties for their wretched goals. New locations to explore — New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now.

— New quests mean new nooks and crannies hidden around the voidship where no Lord Captain has explored before, until now. New feature of the voidship — Upgrade your voidship with a new hangar, able to launch groups of fighters and bombers to succeed in desperate, massive space battles or even bigger threats.

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks – Open Beta

Available now in Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks' Open Beta, Kill Konvoy is the new and explosive high ork-tane racing mode where two teams of eight each have a giant Stompa that they're helping to get to the finish line first. Players must strategize using effective vehicle combinations and kunnin' tactics to destroy their opponents and gain morale, while also picking up powerful bombs to chuck at the enemy Stompa and slow it down. Also available in the Open Beta are seven playable vehicles and two epic battlefields for players to rampage across and leave their competition buried on.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

The next faction, the Astra Militarum, was announced during the showcase, as free units launch as part of Warhammer Skulls

Total War: Warhammer III

A trailer for the new free legendary hero Karanak was shown during the showcase, coming soon.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – New Multiplayer Modes

Old and new fans are in for a multiplayer treat! In addition to bringing back Space Marine's iconic battle against the Chaos Space Marines in three 6v6 PvP modes (Annihilation, Seize Ground, and Capture & Control), Space Marine 2 features an all-new co-op mode, letting you slay xenos with up to 2 friends in 3-player "Operations Mode." Each PvE and PvP mode lets players choose between 6 available classes, ranging from the unflinching Bulwark and his Combat Shield to the stealthy Sniper and his Camo Cloak. Players will also be able to customise their Space Marines, from helm to greaves, with a wide selection of colours, heraldry decals, pauldrons, gauntlets, and more! The Season Pass will grant them even more cosmetics, while new content like missions, enemies, and weapons will be available to all players through regular free updates.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus – World Eaters

The new Machines of Wars expansion was announced and confirmed for June, bringing large units such as tanks and dreadnoughts to the hit mobile game for the first time! World Eaters fans have collected a lot of skulls lately. This month, Azkor the Exalted Eightbound will be joining Khorne's ranks in Tacticus. Azkor is the third World Eater to join the game and brings a host of tanking power to your ranks.

Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge

A new faction, the Adepta Sororitas showcased and launched for Warhammer Skulls, alongside a teaser for future new content

Horus Heresy: Legions

The new Inferno Expansion has been released, including Leman Russ and the Space Wolves legion.

Warhammer x Secretlab

With Warhammer 40,000's massive universe spanning across novels, movies, games and of course… tabletop miniatures, we're looking forward to providing ergonomic support to fans across all these different activities. The Secretlab TITAN Evo is afterall developed to allow users to comfortably switch through different postures.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Secrets of the Machine God

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide releases its next update on June 25, 2024, on PC and Xbox Series X|S. This new update features:

New Mission: explore a derelict Mechanicus research station in Atelium Foundryplex Omega V.

explore a derelict Mechanicus research station in Atelium Foundryplex Omega V. New Weapons: introducing the iconic Bolt Pistol, Ogryn Pickaxes, Shockmauls and a new Shotgun.

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 will receive a Quality of Life Update and the in-game event Skulls for the Skull Throne on May 23, 2024, on all platforms.

Quality of Life Update: Winds of Magic update, a new loadout system, bug fixes, and updates for Chaos Wastes; the addition of weekly expeditions, updates to Chest of Trials, 30 new Boons, and more.

Winds of Magic update, a new loadout system, bug fixes, and updates for Chaos Wastes; the addition of weekly expeditions, updates to Chest of Trials, 30 new Boons, and more. Skulls for the Skull Throne In-Game Event: Between May 23 until June 9 players on all platforms can participate in the In-game event and earn time-limited rewards.

Between until June 9 players on all platforms can participate in the In-game event and earn time-limited rewards. Versus – Returning Alpha Test (RAT): All owners of Warhammer: Vermintide 2 can participate in the next Versus Alpha test on PC between May 30 and June 9, 2024. In the Alpha, players will be able to test the first playable boss: the Bile Troll.

