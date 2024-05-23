Posted in: Board Games, Games, Tabletop, The Op | Tagged: Grey’s Anatomy, monopoly

Grey's Anatomy Is Finally Getting Its Own Monopoly Game

The Op has decided to make a Grey's Anatomy version of Monopoly, just in time for the show's 20th Season, available right now.

Players can trade iconic characters like Miranda Bailey and Meredith Grey.

The game features a custom board, tokens, and renamed Community Chest & Chance cards.

Suitable for ages 8+, it includes Title cards, Certifications, and Specialties.

After two decades of being on the air, the show Grey's Anatomy will be getting its own version of Monopoly from The Op. As you can see from the images below, the game has taken everything from the TV show and transformed it into a new version of the property management game. You can read more about it below as the game is available right now for $45.

Monopoly: Grey's Anatomy Edition

Experience the Drama at Grey Sloan Memorial! In Monopoly: Grey's Anatomy Edition, it's a race to build a team capable of handling the most challenging cases. Will you be the first to assemble the finest team of medical professionals and navigate the complexities of the hospital landscape, or will you be left in the wake of your opponents' life-saving triumphs?

In Monopoly: Grey's Anatomy Edition, players will 'dance it out' and race to save lives as they assemble the ultimate team of surgeons. With iconic characters including Miranda Bailey, Richard Webber, and Meredith Grey to buy, sell, and trade, players will collect only the best surgical staff and start charging opponents a fee when they stop by for a "consultation." Fans will love the exclusive, custom gameboard featuring members of the Grey Sloan crew, new and old, as well as the six collectible tokens representing classic series moments: a Ferry boat, Clipboard, First Aid Kit Bag, Scrub Top, Stethoscope, and Scalpel.

Created for two to six players, ages eight and up, Monopoly: Grey's Anatomy Edition includes 28 Title (Deed) cards featuring prominent surgeons from the series, 32 Certifications (Houses), and 12 Specialties (Hotels). Community Chest and Chance cards have also been renamed to Dance It Out and You're My Person cards, respectively. Complete with custom Grey's Anatomy currency, the game makes for the ultimate experience fans deserve after almost 20 years of dedication.

