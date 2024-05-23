Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: deadmau5, Soundscape

Soundscape Announces New VR Concert Featuring Deadmau5

Soundscape has announced a brand new VR concert experience is on the way featuring EMD performer deadmau5 with their own showcase.

Soundscape has revealed a brand new concert experience is coming your way as you'll see a new VR performance featuring deadmau5. The two will combine their efforts to bring about a special concert that features the EMD performer's music in a VR environment catered to the persona of the musician. The performance will include a number of new songs for people to listen to and jam out to in their headset as the show will give you a concert like you've never seen before. We have more details about it below, as the concert is available now.

Soundscape x deadmau5

Acclaimed EDM performer deadmau5 has launched a collaboration with Soundscape, a VR music platform featuring immersive music performances. Users can experience an exclusive concert in an immersive world specifically curated for deadmau5's performance – including immersive audio, psychedelic visuals and even a hundred-foot-tall deadmau5 avatar. Virtual concerts have been popping up more and more, but this is one of the first major collaborations on a completely music-first platform. With musicians and fans constantly searching for new ways to engage, artists like deadmau5 are looking to VR technology to connect with fans in an authentic and interesting way.

The first major VR experience built natively on Unreal Engine 5, Soundscape is enabling state-of-the-art graphics and performance controls for users. The latest version also introduces upgrades, including Soundskin avatar creation capabilities and the V4 release of Sonic AI, the Soundscape audiovisual engine, enhancing the aesthetics and responsiveness of visual elements across all hyper-immersive worlds.

"Soundscape continues to push the boundaries of virtual reality experiences, and our collaboration with deadmau5 represents a new frontier in immersive entertainment," Soundscape Founder and CEO Eric Alexander said. "Together, we're creating an unparalleled audiovisual experience that transcends traditional concert formats, giving fans an opportunity to connect with the music on a deeper level."

