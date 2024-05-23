Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Werewolf: The Apocalypse, World Of Darkness | Tagged: Different Tales, Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory Announced With Free Demo

World Of Darkness has a new indie video game on the way as Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory is coming with a free demo.

Article Summary New indie game Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory announced by Different Tales.

Play as Samira, an Afghan werewolf, unraveling mysteries in Warsaw, Poland.

Free demo releasing ahead of the Q3 2024 game launch for player sneak-peek.

Gameplay combines dark fantasy, RPG mechanics, and World of Darkness lore.

Indie game developer and publisher Different Tales announced a new World Of Darkness game on the way called Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory. The game will have you playing as Samira, an Afghan werewolf and refugee who is forced to flee from her homeland and ends up getting struck with this new life-changing tragedy. Following in the footsteps of previous titles from the IP, you'll have to pass through a world where evil takes shape in both human and supernatural forms, as you'll use your powers to seek out and find hidden secrets across Warsaw, Poland. The game will be released sometime in Q3 2024, but before that, a free demo will be released for you to try it out.

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Purgatory

Battle monsters, investigate insidious conspiracies and explore the dark side of (in)human nature in Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory, a unique blend of dark fantasy thriller, visual novel and tabletop RPG set in the World of Darkness universe. Investigate murder, monsters and madness amidst Poland's border crisis. Play as Samira, a refugee werewolf, as her search unearths dark secrets and forces her to confront her own tragedies. Dive into two investigative paths in the World of Darkness. Help Samira solve a chilling supernatural murder or uncover the secrets of a formidable werewolf pack.

Each decision impacts her story, revealing new secrets and leading to different endings. Caught in a Purgatory of fantasy and reality, will your choices end in light… or darkness? Navigate through the game using RPG mechanics, by balancing health, willpower, rage, skills, harano and inventory strategically, making every decision critical to your survival and progression. Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Purgatory adapts the new Fifth Edition corebook mechanics of the legendary tabletop RPG from the World of Darkness universe. Experience a classic role-playing session combined with the exciting new features of Werewolf: The Apocalypse Fifth Edition.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!