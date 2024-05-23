Posted in: Games, Iceberg Interactive, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Strange Antiquities

Strange Horticulture Receives Sequel Called Strange Antiquities

Fans of Strange Horticulture rejoice as Iceberg Interactive have revealed a proper sequel to the game called Strange Antiquities.

Article Summary Iceberg Interactive announces Strange Horticulture sequel, Strange Antiquities.

Explore Undermere's eerie world, identify artifacts, and solve dark mysteries.

New protagonist is the Thaumaturge's apprentice in a story of macabre folklore.

Anticipate puzzles, adventure, and a sinister turn involving an occult scholar.

Indie game developer Bad Viking and publisher Iceberg Interactive confirmed Strange Horticulture is getting a sequel they're calling Strange Antiquities. The game brings you a brand new adventure as it takes place in the quaint and gloomy town of Undermere from the first game. You'll take on the role of a new custodian of a store that deals in occult trinkets and antiquities that people have been looking for over the ages, as you'll find more is happening in the city as people let on, with dark mysteries around every corner. You will discover and identify arcane artifacts and then use them to help aid the townsfolk with their unusual problems. Oh, and you get to pet the cat! We have more information about the game for you below, along with the teaser trailer above, as we now wait to see when the game will be released, which may be later this year.

Strange Antiquities

Taking place several years after the events of Strange Horticulture, Strange Antiquities is a new, dark, and cosy standalone adventure set in the world of Undermere. It is a place of ancient woodland, candle-lit libraries, and macabre folklore, where strange things happen as often as it rains. You are the Thaumaturge's apprentice, tasked with running a shop dealing in occult antiquities. When hundreds of ravens start circling over the town of Undermere, those in the know become concerned. Occult Scholar Verona Green visits Strange Antiquities to enquire about the unnatural series of events. But before she is able to meet with you, events take a sinister turn… Hunt down and identify powerful objects and arcane artefacts, and use them to assist the residents of Undermere with their curious and unusual problems. Prepare for a new adventure, filled with more mystery, puzzles, and dark twists and turns.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!