Nightdive Studios Releases The Wheel Of Time Remaster

Nightdive Studios has revealed they have remastered another classic PC title as we have a new version of The Wheel Of Time on GOG. The company is having to work with a few different minds to make it happen as it will be under license from Iwot Productions' affiliate Red Eagle Games, and in partnership with GOG, but they've released a complete remake of the 1999 first-person PC shooter based on Robert Jordan's works. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as the game is now live.

Originally developed by Legend Entertainment and released in 1999, The Wheel Of Time is a fantasy-themed first-person shooter set 150 years before the events of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series and the hit Amazon TV show. The game follows Elayna Sedai, the Keeper of the Chronicles of the White Tower, as she embarks on a perilous quest to retrieve one of the four lost seals keeping the terrifying and mysterious Dark One imprisoned. Explore familiar locations like the crumbling city of Shadar Logoth, the Mountains of Mist, and the White Tower while engaging in a glorious quest to ensure the safety of the realm.

A first-person shooter with no guns and a fantasy game with no swords, players will instead utilize a variety of more than 40 ter'angreal — magical artifacts that grant incredible powers. These spells range from simple offensive attacks like fireballs and magic darts to more complex effects such as swapping locations with an enemy and short-range teleportation. These artifacts can also be combined and chained together for devastating effects.