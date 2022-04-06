Nightdive Studios Releases The Wheel Of Time Remaster
Nightdive Studios has revealed they have remastered another classic PC title as we have a new version of The Wheel Of Time on GOG. The company is having to work with a few different minds to make it happen as it will be under license from Iwot Productions' affiliate Red Eagle Games, and in partnership with GOG, but they've released a complete remake of the 1999 first-person PC shooter based on Robert Jordan's works. You can read more about it below and check out the latest trailer as the game is now live.
Originally developed by Legend Entertainment and released in 1999, The Wheel Of Time is a fantasy-themed first-person shooter set 150 years before the events of Robert Jordan's epic fantasy series and the hit Amazon TV show. The game follows Elayna Sedai, the Keeper of the Chronicles of the White Tower, as she embarks on a perilous quest to retrieve one of the four lost seals keeping the terrifying and mysterious Dark One imprisoned. Explore familiar locations like the crumbling city of Shadar Logoth, the Mountains of Mist, and the White Tower while engaging in a glorious quest to ensure the safety of the realm.
A first-person shooter with no guns and a fantasy game with no swords, players will instead utilize a variety of more than 40 ter'angreal — magical artifacts that grant incredible powers. These spells range from simple offensive attacks like fireballs and magic darts to more complex effects such as swapping locations with an enemy and short-range teleportation. These artifacts can also be combined and chained together for devastating effects.
- An Iconic Fantasy Land: From majestic towers and stunning mountain vistas to ruined cities and dank dungeons, the world created by Robert Jordan has never been more immersive
- Tactical Weaves: With more than 40 ter'angreal to choose from, players have a veritable trove of ranged combat options to tackle encounters from afar
- Trollocs and Myrddraal and Black Ajah Sisters, Oh My: The Dark One's minions are myriad and malicious. They'll provide a challenge to even the most experienced warriors
- Digital High Fantasy: As the new leader of Aes Sedai, Elayna's journey to find the lost seal and keep the world safe from the Dark One draws players into an incredible journey for old and news alike