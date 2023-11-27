Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Neowiz, Video Games | Tagged: Brown Dust 2

Brown Dust 2 Reveals "Tales Of Sword" Character Pack

Neowiz revealed a new addition for Brown Dust 2 this week as players can now get thier hands on the new Tales of Sword character pack.

Article Summary Neowiz introduces 'Tales Of Sword' pack for Brown Dust 2, adding new characters and narrative.

'Tales Of Sword' features voiceovers and unfolds the story of 'Sylvia, the Sword Queen.'

Join the 'Windy Cat' seasonal event with minigames and a fiend-centric storyline until December 20th.

Grab exclusive rewards and explore enhanced game functions, including a new dash feature.

Indie game developer Gamfs N' Co. and publisher Neowiz revealed a new addition to Brown Dust 2 with the Tales Of Sword character pack. This is basically a quick addition to the game, as you'll be getting a few new characters to choose from, as well as some additions in content to bring new events, rewards, and special features. We have the dev notes below of everything added as the update is now live.

Brown Dust 2 – Tales of Sword Update

Meet Sylvia, the Sword Queen: Step into the martial arts era with Tales of Sword, the 6th Character Pack that puts the spotlight on 'Sylvia,' a skilled sword fighter. Dive into a touching story that begins with a chance encounter between the little Terrorfiend, 'Yuri,' and the enigmatic 'Sylvia,' hidden near a small town. Experience the emotional journey alongside characters like 'Dalvi' and 'Nartas.' Notably, this character pack offers full voiceovers in both Korean and Japanese, enhancing the immersive gameplay experience.

Immerse in Festivities: The 'Windy Cat' season event, running until December 20th, adds an extra layer of excitement. Uncover a thrilling story connected to the giant fiend in the Terrorfiend village. Additionally, indulge in a variety of engaging minigame contents for an extra dose of fun.

Season Event Rewards and Dice Game Extravaganza

Exclusive Rewards: Commemorating the season event until December 7th, players can receive a plethora of in-game items, including 'Draw Tickets,' 'Diamonds,' and 'Blood Cocktail,' based on their cumulative logins. Participate in the 'Dice Game' event to roll the dice and win fantastic rewards like 'Draw Tickets,' 'Ancient Crystals,' and 'Diamonds.'

Enhanced Gameplay Features: The update introduces the 'dash function,' a user-friendly enhancement initially introduced during the Closed Beta Test. Explore new dimensions of the game with added features like the 'Jar' object, strategically placed in various packs, allowing players to acquire in-game items and stamina. The UI has also been revamped for quick and seamless use of Talent Skills.

