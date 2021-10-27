Bugsnax: The Isle Of BIGSnax Announced During State of Play

Today during PlayStation's State Of Play livestream, we got a look at the first expansion to come to Bugsnax with The Isle Of BIGSnax. Young Horses presented a brand new update coming to the game that will be absolutely free when it's released sometime in early 2022. A new island will be added to the land that will have a new set of creates for you to go check out and investigate, as well as mix your different abilities with, as things start getting bigger and better. We got more info for you below from the team about what's to come along with a quote, as well as the trailer they debuted today.

A mysterious island crawling with supersized Bugsnax has surfaced from the bottom of the ocean! Get ready to reunite with your favorite grumpuses and launch an expedition to discover what massive secrets the island has in store. The Isle of Bigsnax update will also bring new additions to Snaktooth Island. The grumpuses have finally finished your hut, and soon you will be able to complete challenges from your mailbox plus collect decorations to personalize your hut to make it the snazziest on the island. Finally, and perhaps most importantly, you will also be able to put hats on your favorite Bugsnax.

"We're beyond excited to be working with our beloved voice cast again! Yuri Lowenthal, Casey Mongillo, Debra Wilson, and Haviland Stillwell are back to dig deep into their characters, and the result is our favorite blend of goofiness and tragedy. You'll be hearing from a few other returning grumpuses, too, including one you might not expect…" says Creative Director Kevin Zuhn. Read more about what you can expect from The Isle of Bigsnax in Kevin Zuhn's new post over on the PlayStation Blog.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bugsnax: The Isle of BIGsnax FREE Content Update Announcement Trailer (https://youtu.be/UVY0bWp25UI)