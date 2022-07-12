Bullet-Time Metroidvania Redshot Set To Release In August

Indie developer and publisher Brian Lynch has announced that he'll be releasing the bullet-time Metroidvania title Redshot next month. The lovely tagline to this game is "Everything is deadly, but you are deadlier!" That kind of sums up the game as you will be running around putting a bunch of enemies down as you attempt to save the royal city from destruction, and do all of it in style as well. The news came with a brand new trailer for the game, which we have for you below as you get a better look at all of the action you'll come across. The game is currently set to be released on August 2nd, 2022.

After a malfunction in his ship's warp drive, Jack "Goose" Redshot finds himself stranded on a strange planet with even stranger people, and is forced to do anything in his power to survive and save the city of Carcosa from pure annihilation. In Redshot, you will have to make split second decisions to stay alive in the middle of fast and frantic combat with a variety of horrid monstrosities and murderous nomads. Lucky for you, your ability to focus has been finely tuned after years of potato chips and video games, giving you the power to slow time and hit em right where it hurts.

A variety of weapons and abilities lie at your disposal to use how you please in many different creative ways, and more to be discovered in the expansive land of Carcosa, which is open for you to explore, providing you're clever enough to stay alive and find its secrets. The land holds many forgotten tales, known by few and understood by none. With over 200 rooms to explore and many weapons, items, and secrets to find, fans of the genre will find a challenging but fair adventure to be had in the wild lands of Carcosa.