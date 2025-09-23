Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Shows Off Multiplayer In New Video

Fight for possession of the Overload Device in this new push and pull 6v6 respawn mode that challenges teams to overload the enemy's control zones. Only one device spawns on the map at a time, so get in there and grab it before the other side can. The team in charge of the device must protect the carrier as they run toward one of two designated zones near the enemy team's starting spawn. Disrupt one of the zones in time to score a point and spawn a new device in the field. The position of the Overload Device is always indicated on the HUD and Tac-Map, so be prepared for an intense tug of war as the device changes hands often throughout the match. Any player holding the item benefits from a personal radar to help detect nearby enemies attempting to steal it away. At halftime, teams switch sides. Stick together, get to the device, and overload the enemy.

Alternate Modes

Face Off brings small team combat to the more compact maps (showcased later in this blog). Scorestreaks are disabled, keeping combat focused on the ground.