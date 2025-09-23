Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, treyarch
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Shows Off Multiplayer In New Video
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 has released a brand-new video this week about multiplayer, as they show off what's changed this time around
Activision dropped a new video this week for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, this time going over the aspects of multiplayer for this edition of the game. The highlights include a new mode being added called Overload, several improvements to what they had in Black Ops 6, and some cool new additions like the Overclock system. We have some of the notes for you here, as you can read the full rundown in their latest blog.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Multiplayer
New Mode: Overload (Available at Beta)
Fight for possession of the Overload Device in this new push and pull 6v6 respawn mode that challenges teams to overload the enemy's control zones. Only one device spawns on the map at a time, so get in there and grab it before the other side can. The team in charge of the device must protect the carrier as they run toward one of two designated zones near the enemy team's starting spawn. Disrupt one of the zones in time to score a point and spawn a new device in the field. The position of the Overload Device is always indicated on the HUD and Tac-Map, so be prepared for an intense tug of war as the device changes hands often throughout the match. Any player holding the item benefits from a personal radar to help detect nearby enemies attempting to steal it away. At halftime, teams switch sides. Stick together, get to the device, and overload the enemy.
Alternate Modes
Face Off brings small team combat to the more compact maps (showcased later in this blog). Scorestreaks are disabled, keeping combat focused on the ground.
- Face Off Domination: Capture, hold and defend objectives to earn score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled.
- Face Off Team Deathmatch: Eliminate enemy players to earn score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled.
- Face Off Kill Order: Eliminate the enemy HVT while keeping your HVT alive. HVT kills earn bonus score for your team. Scorestreaks disabled.
- Face Off Kill Confirmed: Recover dog tags to score for your team and deny enemy scores. Scorestreaks disabled.