Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gets A PS5 Teaser Trailer

During the PS5 Showcase today, we got a new teaser trailer for Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War from Activision and Treyarch. There was a lot of curiosity about how the game would look on the PS5 since most of what we've been privy to have been cutscenes and little of it being gameplay. Now we get the full experience as the latest trailer to come out today shows off one of the missions, all of it being played on the PS5. The action itself has a nice mix of a few different Black Ops titles, as well as a bit of that Modern Warfare feeling we've had the past year. This is definitely one of those missions you'll want to watch a couple of times over to get all of the tiny little nuances they threw in as the gameplay passes by so quickly in the middle of the action. Enjoy taking it all in as the game will be coming out on November 13th for both the PS4 and PS5, as well as for PC and both versions of the Xbox.

Off the books. Under the radar. It's rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. The following is a portion of 'Nowhere Left to Run' the first campaign mission in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, where players will use the cover of darkness and plausible deniability to fight a battle that "never happened."