Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6

Call Of Duty Gives Update For Ricochet Anti-Cheat Ahead of Season 03

Ahead of the launch of Season 03 for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone, Activision gave an update about their anti-cheat efforts

Article Summary Activision unveils Ricochet Anti-Cheat updates before Black Ops 6 Season 03 launch.

Season 03 brings new systems to catch cheaters, including enhanced aim bot detections.

Player reports are crucial despite many being inaccuracies, especially against console players.

Enhanced KillCam UI will clarify gameplay elements to improve player report accuracy.

Activision gave an update about their Richocet Anti-Cheat system this past week ahead of the Season 03 launch for Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Warzone. The shorthand is that the team will be launching a massive update to the system that will include a number of new features designed to catch cheaters and prevent cheaters from taking advantage of the system. These include aim bot detections, KillCam updates, Ranked Play updates, and other essential system additions. We have a snippet of the info released from their latest blog for you here.

Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Season 03 Security

As an additional layer to existing anti-cheat processes, we're launching brand-new systems in Season 03. For security reasons, we can't give away too many details; however, we will publish another RICOCHET Progress Report in the release window of Season 03 Reloaded to detail results from next week's update. Several of our current systems are getting big updates this season, too, including our aim bot detections and the Machine Learning system that analyzes game replays to identify suspicious gameplay for human-validated enforcement.

Reporting and UI Updates

Reports made by players in-game are important to our anti-cheat efforts. However, we've found that many of these reports have been inaccurate in situations where the killing player might have had an intel advantage – such as when using Perks like Recon Scout or when having the advantage of a Spy Cam live ping. Over 60% of received cheater reporting in Call of Duty: Warzone have been against console players, for example. Console cheating is possible, but our data has consistently shown it represents an extremely low population of detected cheaters when compared to PC, which means that this large volume of cheater reports are inaccurate even if the KillCams may have made it seem like the player was cheating.

To help resolve this, the team is making critical updates to the KillCam to help demystify gunfights and increase the accuracy of player reports. In Season 03, our studios are bringing a big update to the UI of KillCams to better recap the gameplay elements an attacker had active at the time of the engagement.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!