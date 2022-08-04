Dragon Ball Super Previews Dawn Of The Z-Legends: Zenkai SS3 Gotenks

A new era is dawning for Bandai's Dragon Ball Super Card Game. The long-running Unison Warrior Series block has wrapped up with the new Zenkai Series block launching in September 2022 with a series of promo cards, starter decks, and a full expansion. The set, titled Dawn of the Z-Legends (with its full name being Zenkai Series: Dawn of the Z-Legends), is the eighteenth main set and is the first to include Zenkai Cards; otherwise known as Z-Cards. This set and its associated decks and promos, according to Bandai, feature characters from "all sagas." Ahead of the release of this new wave of Dragon Ball Super Card Game projects, Bleeding Cool will offer a look into some of the most intriguing upcoming cards from a collector's perspective. Today, let's take a look at some new Zenkai Cards coming soon from Starter Decks.

These are both cards that cannot be pulled as Z-Cards in packs of the upcoming Dawn of the Z-Warrior set. These are coming out in the four Starter Decks that will be released to coincide with the new set.

The SS3 Gotenks, Warrior's Grown shows an adult Gotenks, adding another power-up to the Gotenks Leader we previously showed off from this very deck. The deck is the Green Fusion Starter Deck marked DBS-SD19. This Z-Card is the main feature of the deck.

SS4 Son Goku, Defender of Life comes in the Red Rage Starter Deck, marked DBS-SD17. This is also the main feature of that deck, featuring an in-your-face depiction of Super Saiyan 4 Goku from GT.

Both of these decks are meant to usher in the new Zenkai Series era and will be released on September 16th, 2022.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for more Dragon Ball Super Card Game previews from Dawn of the Z-Warrior and the associated decks.