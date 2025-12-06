Posted in: Games, NCSOFT, Video Games | Tagged: Limit Zero Breakers, VIC Game Studios

Limit Zero Breakers Announces New Closed Beta Test

Limit Zero Breakers is currently signing people up to try out the Closed Beta Test, but a date has yet to be locked in beyond "Q1 2026"

Article Summary Limit Zero Breakers opens closed beta signups for Steam and Google Play, launching in Q1 2026.

Anime-inspired action RPG lets players hunt giant monsters across the shattered continent of Seraphia.

Build teams of Breakers, engage in real-time boss battles, and unleash powerful elemental combos.

Join 3-player raids, explore floating ruins, and uncover the mysterious Library of the Gods.

NCSoft and VIC Game Studios have started taking signups for a new Closed Beta Test coming to their latest title, Limit Zero Breakers. This will be your firsct chance to try out the new anime-inspired action RPG, as they are currently signing players up on the game's official website for both Steam and Google Play. However, they have yet to lock down at date as it still says it's happening in Q1 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here as we wait to learn more.

Limit Zero Breakers

Limit Zero Breakers follows the thrilling story of a team of adventurers, i.e. Breakers, who explore a fragmented, corrupted world to hunt down giant deadly monsters. As they sail through the skies in a powerful airship in search of the mythic 'Library of the Gods', they'll build up a dynamic team to confront this new unrestrained power. In each battle, players will unleash stylish attacks and combinations against massive creatures in ancient dungeons to restore peace to the continent of Seraphia.

Step into a playable anime, where every frame is filled with emotion and energy. A real-time action RPG with anime aesthetics and thrilling boss hunts at its core. Time your dodges. Nail your parries. Land crushing counterattacks. Activate Break Mode to trigger cinematic finishers and turn every fight into a personal triumph. Your rhythm. Your action. Trigger relentless, explosive elemental reactions in battle with no limits on combinations. Combine opposing or harmonizing elements to create powerful skill chains.

Team up with two other players in thrilling 3-player boss raids. Combine your powers to take down colossal enemies and uncover the secrets hidden deep within Seraphia. Each Breaker boards the Weaverwhale in search of their own wish. Journey across floating ruins and forgotten realms, chasing the legends said to grant any desire. In a world shaped by gods and ruled by angels, legends speak of the "Archives of the Gods"—a vault said to grant any wish. A Breaker girl aboard the airship Weaverwhale encounters a boy with no memory. Their story unfolds through cinematic cutscenes and emotional arcs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!