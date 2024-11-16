Posted in: Activision, Call of Duty, eSports, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Call Of Duty League

Call Of Duty League Will Start 2025 Season in Early December

The initial details of the 2025 Call of Duty League have been released, as the competition will kick off the first week of December

Article Summary Call of Duty League 2025 kicks off December 6, starting with online qualifiers and a LAN event in Madrid.

Major tournaments span Toronto, Texas, Miami, with details on Major IV coming soon.

New online Minor Tournaments offer extra competition with a $20K prize and CDL Points.

Season features Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, Control game modes; Challengers Cup returns Nov 23-24.

With the launch of a new game, we knew the start of the Call of Duty League would arrive shortly after, as Activision confirmed this week it will kick off next month. Starting on December 6, online qualifiers will kick off for the Major I, with an in-person LAN tournament set to happen in Madrid, Spain. We have more info below taken from their latest blog, as we'll see what surprises this year has in store for teams.

Call of Duty League – 2025 Season

CDL Season Circuit

Major I Hosted by Toronto Ultra: The kickoff of major tournaments for the 2025 circuit is primed for excitement as new teams, rosters and storylines have dominated this offseason. Toronto Ultra sends us to Europe for the first time since the inaugural season of Call of Duty League. Everyone, get your passports ready, the CDL is coming to Madrid.

The kickoff of major tournaments for the 2025 circuit is primed for excitement as new teams, rosters and storylines have dominated this offseason. Toronto Ultra sends us to Europe for the first time since the inaugural season of Call of Duty League. Everyone, get your passports ready, the CDL is coming to Madrid. Major II Hosted By OpTic Texas: OpTic Texas brings us back to the site of 2024 Championship Weekend for the second Major of the season. It worked out pretty well when they played in Dallas last time…can the Greenwall defend their title once again?

OpTic Texas brings us back to the site of 2024 Championship Weekend for the second Major of the season. It worked out pretty well when they played in Dallas last time…can the Greenwall defend their title once again? Major III Hosted By Miami Heretics: The Call of Duty League returns to the sunshine state for the third Major, asthe Miami Heretics host us in Fort Lauderdale. The playoff scenarios will be heating up so all eyes will be on this tournament.

The Call of Duty League returns to the sunshine state for the third Major, asthe Miami Heretics host us in Fort Lauderdale. The playoff scenarios will be heating up so all eyes will be on this tournament. Major IV: More details to come soon on the final Major of the season!

Competition Format Details

Qualifying Weeks: Each Major, there will be Online Qualifier weeks to determine seeding heading into the team-hosted LAN Major Tournaments. This season there will be four weeks of Online Qualifiers for Majors I & II, and three weeks of Online Qualifiers for Majors III & IV. In Major I & II Teams will play seven matches each and in Majors III and IV, they will play five matches each to determine tournament seeding.

Each Major, there will be Online Qualifier weeks to determine seeding heading into the team-hosted LAN Major Tournaments. This season there will be four weeks of Online Qualifiers for Majors I & II, and three weeks of Online Qualifiers for Majors III & IV. In Major I & II Teams will play seven matches each and in Majors III and IV, they will play five matches each to determine tournament seeding. Online Minor Tournaments: A new addition to the 2025 season, online Minor Tournaments are 12-team, single elimination tournaments held over three days. The 2025 Minor Tournaments will take place in the middle of the Qualifiers for Majors I and II and will add some extra excitement to the online portion of competition. These tournaments will be seeded by CDL standings at specific points in the season: Minor Tournament I will be seeded by the standings after the first two weeks of the CDL Regular Season while Minor Tournament II will be seeded by the standings after Major I concludes in Spain. What are they playing for? Each Minor Tournament will have a $20K winner-takes-all prize pool and valuable CDL points at stake. 1st place will receive 30 CDL Points, 2nd place will receive 20 CDL Points and 3rd/4th Place will receive 10 CDL Points. These points will be used for Post Season seeding only, not Major Tournament seeding, but can make all the difference when it comes to the Postseason cutoff.

A new addition to the 2025 season, online Minor Tournaments are 12-team, single elimination tournaments held over three days. The 2025 Minor Tournaments will take place in the middle of the Qualifiers for Majors I and II and will add some extra excitement to the online portion of competition. These tournaments will be seeded by CDL standings at specific points in the season: Minor Tournament I will be seeded by the standings after the first two weeks of the CDL Regular Season while Minor Tournament II will be seeded by the standings after Major I concludes in Spain. What are they playing for? Each Minor Tournament will have a $20K winner-takes-all prize pool and valuable CDL points at stake. 1st place will receive 30 CDL Points, 2nd place will receive 20 CDL Points and 3rd/4th Place will receive 10 CDL Points. These points will be used for Post Season seeding only, not Major Tournament seeding, but can make all the difference when it comes to the Postseason cutoff. CDL Points: CDL Points up for grabs throughout the season will be similar to the 2024 season, with additional points being available for the Top 4 teams at each Minor Tournaments. For a full breakdown on how Teams earn CDL Points, visit the standings page.

CDL Points up for grabs throughout the season will be similar to the 2024 season, with additional points being available for the Top 4 teams at each Minor Tournaments. For a full breakdown on how Teams earn CDL Points, visit the standings page. Game Modes: The season will be played on Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control game modes.

Challengers

We're back with the 2025 Challengers Season and are kicking off the season in all four regions on November 23-24 with our first Challengers Cup. Elite is also back in North America and Europe with the first qualifier taking place on January 4-5, 2025. Additional information on the Challengers season can be found here. More details to follow on Opens and Challengers Finals

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!