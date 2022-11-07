Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: World Class Launches November 9th
Activision and Tencent Games revealed Season 10 for Call Of Duty: Mobile is on the way as it will officially launch on November 9th. One of the more interesting seasons with weird additions as they have included three soccer players to the mix with Neymar Jr., Leo Messi, and Paul Pogba as playable characters. Along with some new additions to the battle pass, new maps, improvements, and more. We have a few snippets from the most recent blog down below, as well as the latest trailer showing some of it off.
Gear Up with the World Class Battle Pass
Season 10 brings a brand-new Battle Pass, including free and premium items like new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and other rewards, the greatest being an Operator Skin for none other than Paul Pogba. This season's free Battle Pass content features the new Operator Skill — Ballista EM3, unlocked at Tier 14, alongside the new LAPA SMG at Tier 21. Other free rewards this season include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the RPD — Victory! At Tier 50. Purchase the Premium Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the World Class stream, including the Paul Pogba Operator Skin and Urban Tracker — Tracked. Other premium tier highlights include soccer-themed Weapon Blueprints like the ASM10 — Midfield Legend, the LAPA — Hot Dog Rifle, and the NA-45 — Athletic Soul.