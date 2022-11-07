Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 10: World Class Launches November 9th

Activision and Tencent Games revealed Season 10 for Call Of Duty: Mobile is on the way as it will officially launch on November 9th. One of the more interesting seasons with weird additions as they have included three soccer players to the mix with Neymar Jr., Leo Messi, and Paul Pogba as playable characters. Along with some new additions to the battle pass, new maps, improvements, and more. We have a few snippets from the most recent blog down below, as well as the latest trailer showing some of it off.

Gear Up with the World Class Battle Pass

Season 10 brings a brand-new Battle Pass, including free and premium items like new Operators, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, and other rewards, the greatest being an Operator Skin for none other than Paul Pogba. This season's free Battle Pass content features the new Operator Skill — Ballista EM3, unlocked at Tier 14, alongside the new LAPA SMG at Tier 21. Other free rewards this season include a variety of camos, Weapon Blueprints, and the RPD — Victory! At Tier 50. Purchase the Premium Battle Pass for the chance to earn all of the content available in the World Class stream, including the Paul Pogba Operator Skin and Urban Tracker — Tracked. Other premium tier highlights include soccer-themed Weapon Blueprints like the ASM10 — Midfield Legend, the LAPA — Hot Dog Rifle, and the NA-45 — Athletic Soul. New Multiplayer Map: Crossroads Strike

Pack up your snow gear and deploy to Crossroads Strike, a small-sized Multiplayer map first seen in Call of Duty®: Black Ops Cold War that's coming to Call of Duty: Mobile in Season 10. Battle in and around the Munitions Storage and Annex buildings; head inside for frenetic close-quarters battles or create space by covering the outer lanes, eliminating enemies as they race in and out of the main buildings. Watch that skybridge connecting the two — get across fast, so you don't get caught out in the open.

Call Of Duty: Mobile Battle Royale Map Expansion

Season 10 brings major map updates to Battle Royale with three new points of interest on Isolated: Explore the Atlas Ship Crash Site, battle it out at the Atlas Refining Facility, and test your skills on the soccer pitch in the new Stadium. Be ready to compete when approaching these new areas, as other curious Operators are bound to be exploring nearby.