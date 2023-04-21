Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Veiled Uprising To Launch April 26th Activision is currently set to launch Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Veiled Uprising next week for both iOS and Android.

Activision revealed this morning that they have a release date for Call Of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Veiled Uprising, as the content drops on April 26th.The name of the game for this season is mystery, as they have uploaded a ton of mysterious new content to the game that will slowly reveal itself over time. This includes a new MP map called Arsenal, a new Ground War: Skirmish mode, several new weapons such as the Marakov, two new themed events, and more. We got more info below, along with the teaser trailer, as you can find finer details in their latest blog.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 4: Veiled Uprising gives players the opportunity to earn 50 filthy tiers of Battle Pass rewards with a fresh supply of free and premium content, including operators such as American Bulldog – Inner Crimson and Dame – Toxic Claws, as well as the new Shock Wave BR Class and OTs 9 SMG, plus a host of Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty® Points, and more launching throughout the season! Additionally, coming off an epic 2022 season that culminated with top teams from across the globe battling it out live and in-person, in partnership with ESL FACEIT Group and hosted by the Snapdragon Pro Series, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship returns in 2023 with a massive prize pool of $1.3 million dollars (USD). Kicking off in-game on with the start of Season 4 on April 26 at 5PM PT, all eligible players of Call of Duty: Mobile can compete to earn in-game rewards, including epic new weapons and Operators, and qualify for later stages in which they can compete for a share of the sweet prize pool money.

Designed for players of all skill levels, the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2023 will take place in multiple stages with competitive play conducted regionally through the Snapdragon Pro Series in North America, the Middle East/Europe/North Africa, India, Latin America, and Japan. Stage One marks the beginning of this thrilling competitive global event. All eligible players who simply register to compete will receive an all-new frame, weapon skin and calling card. Stage One kicks off beginning April 26 at 5PM PT and runs through May 13 at 5PM PT, during which all eligible players who accumulate 100 or more points from Ranked matches will qualify for Stage Two. Additionally, new rewards will be available for accumulating points in Ranked matches each week in Stage One.