Entei Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound

Our Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Beast during Adventures Abound.

A new Raid rotatin has come to Pokémon GO. Right now, we have three classic species in Tier Five Raids: Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Otherwise known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto, these three feature as the main Raid Bosses for the first time in quite a while. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Entei in Tier Five Raids and hunt for its Shiny form. Let's get into it.

Top Entei Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Entei counters as such:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon

Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide

Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Entei with efficiency.

Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse

Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon

Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades

Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker

Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer

Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam

Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power

Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide

Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Entei can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

