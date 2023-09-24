Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, entei, pokemon
Entei Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Adventures Abound
Our Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players will help you build a team to defeat this Legendary Beast during Adventures Abound.
A new Raid rotatin has come to Pokémon GO. Right now, we have three classic species in Tier Five Raids: Suicune, Entei, and Raikou. Otherwise known as the Legendary Beasts of Johto, these three feature as the main Raid Bosses for the first time in quite a while. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Entei in Tier Five Raids and hunt for its Shiny form. Let's get into it.
Top Entei Counters
Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Entei counters as such:
- Primal Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Primal Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Mega Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Diancie: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Blastoise: Water Gun, Hydro Cannon
- Shadow Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail, Dragon Ascent
- Shadow Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
- Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw, Rock Slide
- Mega Tyranitar: Smack Down, Stone Edge
It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Entei with efficiency.
- Kyogre: Waterfall, Origin Pulse
- Rampardos: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Greninja: Water Shuriken, Hydro Cannon
- Groudon: Mud Shot, Precipice Blades
- Rhyperior: Mud-Slap, Rock Wrecker
- Kingler: Bubble, Crabhammer
- Tyrantrum: Rock Throw, Meteor Beam
- Garchomp: Mud Shot, Earth Power
- Terrakion: Smack Down, Rock Slide
- Swampert: Mud Shot, Hydro Cannon
How Many Trainers Are Needed?
Entei can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.
Shiny Odds & 100% IVs
The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Entei will have a CP of 1984 in normal weather conditions and 2480 in boosted conditions.
Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.
