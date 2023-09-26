Posted in: Call of Duty: Mobile, Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: call of duty, zombies

Call Of Duty: Mobile Sees Zombies Return For Season 9

Call Of Duty: Mobile will be heading into Halloween shortly with an all-new season, as the devs bring Zombies back to the game this month.

Activision revealed new details this week for the next season of Call Of Duty: Mobile, as the team is bringing back Zombies for Season 9: Graveyard Shift. This is just the Halloween update, if we're being truly honest here, as players will be getting some spooky, scary, and haunting additions to the mix. Including an all-new Battle Pass, weapons, and the undead to contend with. Which you'll be able to fight them off in two different modes. We have some of the dev notes for you below, as well as a brand new blog for you to check out with the finer details, as Season 9 will kick off on October 4, 2023.

"Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9: Graveyard Shift gives players the opportunity to earn 50 tiers of chilling Battle Pass rewards with a new supply of free and premium content, including operators such as Witch Doctor – Lethal Cure, Demir – Lurking Dread, Portnova – Funny Bone, or Misty – In the Spirit, as well as the CX-9 SMG, Launcher Plus Perk, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, Call of Duty Points, and more launching throughout the season! Fear not though, as we have all the details below for Call of Duty: Mobile – Season 9: Graveyard Shift coming to Android and iOS."

New Mode: Patrol – First featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Patrol MP Mode is a variant of Hardpoint where the capture point is continuously moving around the map. Players will need to keep up and move with it to score big for their team.

First featured in Call of Duty: Vanguard, the Patrol MP Mode is a variant of Hardpoint where the capture point is continuously moving around the map. Players will need to keep up and move with it to score big for their team. Two Zombies Modes – For the first time ever in Call of Duty: Mobile, two Zombies modes will appear in Season 9 – complete with new updates. Classic round-based Zombies on the Shi No Numa map with the new addition of a Missile Tower class, plus the always-moving Undead Siege returns to Isolated with a new Camo award.

