Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare & Warzone Launch Season Five

Activision has officially launched Season Five this week for both Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty: Warzone for you to play. While Warzone has a number of additions that are designed to improve the experience, the real story comes from Modern Warfare this week where they continue the story of Mr. Z. You'll be dealing with the collapse of the Armistice and the fallout from those events, which includes a new Shadow Company and the operators within the unit. You can read more about it below and check out the trailers showing off more of what Season Five has in store for both titles.

Operators of the Shadow Company

Highly skilled with a diverse range of expertise the Shadow Company consists of Rozlin "Roze" Helms (formerly Jackals), Velikan, and Marcus "Lerch" Ortega, the Company's leader.

Lerch hails from Plano, Texas and is a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps. Known on the battlefield for his enthusiasm and success in regards to eliminating the enemy, it was better to have Lerch with you rather than against you. Following USMC, civilian life didn't suit Lerch, so he re-entered the fight in the private sector and is considered a one-man force multiplier. When the Shadow Company CEO came across Lerch's dossier, he was the perfect combination of skill and moral flexibility. There's no contract Lerch won't take on nor challenge he won't face which is how he finds himself in Verdansk leading the other Operators of Shadow Company.

Not much is known about Velikan. Dressed in full body armor for protection in battle and to hide his identity, little is confirmed about this Operator. A shadow of a shadow. Tales of his exploits are written off as fairytales at best and gross exaggerations at worst. Those who know him never speak ill of him. Whether it's due to fear or respect, no one knows.

Rozlin "Roze" Helms joined the Shadow Company after migrating from the Allegiance faction Jackals. Previously, Roze cut ties with the Armed Services and returned to support her family and ailing father. Periodically in contact with Mace, now a PMC who left the Army after abandoning his post in protest of combat orders he deemed illegal, Roze gained entry into the Jackals mercenary group. Now Roze is letting her skill prove her worth as she provides support to Shadow Company while remaining on cordial terms with Mace.