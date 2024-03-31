Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: MTN DEW, MTN DEW Gaming

MTN DEW Launches New Gaming Rewards Program

MTN DEW Gaming has launched a brand new rewards system, as you can redeem points to snag gear from the company at different levels.

Article Summary MTN DEW Gaming rolls out a fresh rewards program, offering exclusive gaming gear.

Earn points by entering codes from 20 oz. MTN DEW bottles on their official site.

Redeem points for rewards, including a special MTN DEW wireless controller and more.

Look out for 2x points on select MTN DEW flavors and monthly "Dew Game Vault" drops.

MTN DEW Gaming recently announced that they have launched a brand new gaming rewards program that will allow you to snag some exclusive and free gear. As you might suspect, it patterns itself off of a few different systems where you will get codes from 20 Oz. bottles of their various brands. You will take those codes and enter them into your account on their website, which you can then rack up over time to cash them in for various rewards. Some of the items include a MTN DEW exclusive wireless controller, items from Thrustmaster, an LED mini fridge, several different accessories, and even an Xbox Series X. We have more details about it for you below as their system is now live.

MTN DEW Gaming Rewards

Proudly the drink of choice for gamers, MTN DEW has had a consistent presence in gaming culture, now taking players to the next level with a massive range of gaming rewards with their recently launched MTN DEW Gaming Rewards program in partnership with Xbox. With each purchase of 20 oz. bottles in various flavors at convenience stores and gas stations nationwide, gamers can redeem product codes found under bottle caps to score points at MTNDEWGaming.com. Then, players can redeem points for rewards from the brand's always-on marketplace and exclusive "Dew Game Vault" drops.

Additionally, in the coming months, 20 oz. bottles of Overdrive, Purple Thunder, Frost Bite, and Maui Burst purchased at Casey's, Circle K, Kroger, Walmart, and Dollar General will offer 2x points throughout the Gaming Rewards program. Every month, the "Dew Game Vault" will open to reveal an exclusive, limited-time reward. All participating gamers have access to the MTN DEW Vault, which will feature some of the most coveted rewards created in collaboration with some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as Xbox and more.

