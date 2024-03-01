Posted in: Games, Scopley, Video Games | Tagged: he-man, masters of the universe, Scopely, Stumble Guys

Stumble Guys Launches Masters Of The Universe Content

Stumble Guys has launched a new crossover piece of content, as players can now compete as one of the Masters Of The Universe.

Article Summary Stumble Guys teams up with Masters of the Universe, featuring legendary characters and a new map.

Castle Greyskull inspired level with portals, obstacles, and secret paths adds to the gameplay.

New exclusive in-game content includes themed Stumblers, Emotes, and Victory Dances.

Engage in Collection events, Special Events, and a Tournament Season throughout March.

Scopely dropped a new piece of limited-time content for Stumble Guys today, as we now have the Masters Of The Universe added to the game. Players will have access to He-Man, Skeletor, and a number of friends and foes on both sides of Eternia. As well as a brand new map designed to look like Castle Greyskull. Enjoy the info here from the developers as the content is officially live!

Stumble Guys x Masters Of The Universe

Stumble Guys players and fans of the 1980s nostalgia will enjoy the many in-game events throughout March. The newest racing map, based on the iconic Masters of the Universe franchise, features familiar locations from the stories, along with all-new level obstacles and features, making it one of the most skill-intensive maps yet. Portals will transport players through various areas, across muddy swamps, and past new breakable objects to unlock secret paths through the surroundings of Castle Grayskull.

1x new game level designed after the iconic Castle Grayskull

New Cosmetics, including Stumblers, Emotes, Footsteps, and Victory Dances

Limited-Time Collection events, Special Events, and Tournament Season

Daily Mission milestones and player rewards across events

"Masters of the Universe marks our third franchise integration into Stumble Guys, allowing millions of players the opportunity to experience Mattel's beloved franchises in a fresh new way," said Mike DeLaet, Global Head of Digital Gaming at Mattel. "These types of integrations have proven to be successful in amplifying our fandom across generations for both new audiences and long-time fans."

"We've loved reuniting with our partners at Mattel to bring Masters of the Universe into the vibrant Stumbleverse, said Naz Amarchi, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely. "Weaving the iconic characters and settings of Eternia into the fun-filled gameplay of Stumble Guys will delight our players with a blend of nostalgia and action."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!