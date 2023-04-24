Call Of Duty: The Board Game Announced For 2024 Arcane Wonders has partnered up with Activision to bring all the action of Call Of Duty to the tabletop with a new experience.

Activision announced this morning they have partnered with Arcane Wonders to release Call Of Duty: The Board Game, coming out sometime in 2024. Working with Genuine Entertainment and Evolution, the game will be an exciting new strategy game, which they are developing into a series of releases inspired by the popular video game franchise of the same name. The goal of which will be to bring all of the action, settings, and characters from the property over to a tabletop setting, allowing you and your friends to dive in as a crew on several missions. We have more info and a quote from the developer below, as the company will be launching a Kickstarter later this year to help fund the project.

"Call of Duty: The Board Game combines elements of strategy, tactical planning, and combat to create an intense and immersive gaming experience. Players take on the roles of elite soldiers, battling against each other in intense, fast-paced action set in the iconic maps from the Call of Duty video games. The original game will feature stunning artwork and high-quality components, including miniatures of the iconic soldiers and weapons from the Call of Duty franchise, as well as a variety of scenarios and gameplay modes that allow players to savor and share the excitement of Call of Duty in a whole new way."

"We're thrilled to be partnering with Activision to bring the Call of Duty franchise to the tabletop," said Bryan Pope, CEO of Arcane Wonders and one of the game's lead designers. "As lifelong COD fans, we've worked hard to capture the scope, stakes, and sheer intensity of the video games in ways that COD fans and board gamers, new and old, will love. We're looking forward to bringing the unforgettable fun and competitive frenzy of COD to game night for years to come."