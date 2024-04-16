Posted in: Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: assassin's creed

Assassin's Creed Mirage Releases Free Limited-Time Demo

Ubisoft dropped a new free demo for Assassin’s Creed Mirage today, giving you a chancer to play the first couple of hours.

Article Summary Ubisoft launches free limited-time demo of Assassin’s Creed Mirage until April 30.

Exclusive in-demo reward includes the Basim Valhalla Sword from Basim's England adventures.

Step into the shoes of Basim, a young thief destined to become a Master Assassin.

Explore vibrant Baghdad, interact with historic figures, and hone your assassin skills.

Ubisoft released a free demo this morning for Assassin's Creed Mirage, giving players a chance to try the game out for a limited time. For those who haven't had a chance to play the 2023 title, this free demo will be available starting today and running until April 30, giving you the first two hours of the story to try out. The demo will also come with an exclusive reward in the form of the Basim Valhalla Sword, a unique weapon from Basim's later years in England. In case you decide to buy the full game, your progress will be saved and applied to the full purchase afterward.

Assassin's Creed Mirage

In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization – The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed – one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined.

A Powerful Coming-Of-Age Story: Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim's destiny and may be more than what they seem…

Discover a tightly crafted, narrative-driven action-adventure experience that follows the transformation of a defiant young man into a refined Master Assassin with a conflicted destiny. Meet an inspiring cast of characters – childhood friends, wise mentors, political leaders, and more – who will shape Basim's destiny and may be more than what they seem… The Ultimate Assassin: Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before.

Become the most versatile and resourceful Assassin in franchise history. Parkour seamlessly through the city and leverage the largest assortment of tools to date. Get contracts and upgrades at the Assassin's bureaus, collect vital clues, and stealthily take down targets with more visceral assassinations than ever before. An Immersive, Reactive City: Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad.

Explore an incredibly dense and vibrant city whose inhabitants react to your every move. Uncover the secrets of four unique districts, from the industrial Karkh to the lush gardens of the Round City. Discover surprising world events and interact with historical figures that shaped the Golden Age of Baghdad. A Tribute To An Original: Experience a modern take on the iconic features and gameplay that have defined a franchise for 15 years. Journey to Alamut, the legendary home of the Assassins who laid the foundations of the Creed in this heartfelt homage to the game that started it all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!