Call Of Duty: Vanguard Announces PlayStation Alpha

Activision will be giving Call Of Duty: Vanguard fans a chance to be the first to try the game out as they're launching an alpha this week. The team is planning out a three-day test period from August 27th-29th, in which you'll be able to test out a specific portion of the game to essentially work out the kinks when it comes to multiplayer. You'll be playing on the new Sledgehammer Games' multiplayer map Champion Hill, which as you might suspect from the name, is where a lot of champions go to die. You can read a little more below with the trailer below, and the complete notes can be found here.

Similar to Alpha sessions in previous Call of Duty games, Sledgehammer Games is giving players a vital role in Call of Duty: Vanguard's development by granting them access to a limited pre-release version of the game's Multiplayer, a small slice of what is to come on November 5th. While also providing you with a ton of fun this weekend, the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha will provide our developers feedback on a global scale to help them tune and polish the game's Multiplayer prior to its upcoming beta and launch.

This Alpha is the first hands-on opportunity the world will have with Call of Duty: Vanguard, introducing just some of the game's innovations — as broken down today on stream by Greg Reisdorf, Sledgehammer Games' Multiplayer Creative Director — and putting them into your hands to experience and test. For example, you can expect — and are encouraged — to explore reactive environments across the four maps within Champion Hill, breaking destructible barriers, doors, and other obstructions to create new sightlines or catch a would-be camper by surprise.

You will also get hands-on time with some of the game's armaments, including being able to modify some with up to 10 attachments. You can also put yourself in the boots of the four main characters — Lucas Riggs, Polina Petrova, Wade Jackson, and Arthur Kingsley — as Operators, and of course, experience tactical fast-paced Multiplayer gameplay in Champion Hill.