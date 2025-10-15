Posted in: Games, Paradox Interactive, Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, Video Games | Tagged: the chinese room, Vampire the Masquerade, White Wolf

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Releases Toreador Clan Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, as they explore the workings of the Toreador Clan

Article Summary Paradox Interactive reveals the Toreador Clan in a new Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 trailer.

Meet Ysabella Moore and Patience Boswell, key Toreador figures with unique powers and philosophies.

Players can explore six vampire clans, each with distinct abilities and styles, in Seattle's dark underworld.

Story Packs expand the world, diving into the motivations of vital Camarilla characters in Seattle's court.

Paradox Interactive, White Wolf, and developer The Chinese Room have one more vampire clan video for Vampire: the Masquerade—Bloodlines 2, this time exploring the Toreador Clan. The second of the two former DLC clans being added to the main game instead of being extra paid content, this video introduces you to Ysabella Moore and Patience Boswell, two influential members of the clan who give you the gist of their ways and also show how NPCs react to the Clan of Divas. They are a passionate choice if you choose to go down this path. The video also serves as a quick guide to their affinities and Disciplines. We have the video for you to check out here, as the game is still set to be launched on October 21, 2025, for PC and consoles.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 will let players experience nine nights in Seattle as Elder vampire Phyre, navigating the treacherous politics of the Camarilla Court and reclaiming their full vampiric powers. Along the way, Phyre is haunted and guided by the voice of Fabien, a Malkavian detective whose fractured perception of reality offers both insight and unease. The story continues with the Story Packs, each centering on a key Camarilla character from Phyre's journey: Sheriff Benny and Primogen Ysabella. These packs deepen Phyre's story and reveal Seattle's World of Darkness through their eyes, offering fresh insights into their motivations and new angles on the city's hidden power struggles.

Players can choose one of six clans in the base game, each with its own distinct playstyles, outfits, and Disciplines: the rebellious Brujah, blood sorcery masters Tremere, justice-driven Banu Haqim, the persuasive Ventrue, the enthralling Toreador, and the shadow master Lasombra. Players must remain mindful of their surroundings or risk breaking the Masquerade – the absolute law of secrecy that keeps vampire society hidden from humanity.

