Posted in: AEW, Card Games, Games, Tabletop, Upper Deck | Tagged: aew, AEW Faces, all elite wrestling, upper deck, wrestling

AEW Faces Makes Its Way To Upper Deck E-Pack

Players who have been enjoying AEW Faces can now take the experience digitally through the Upper Deck e-Pack with new options

Article Summary AEW Faces trading cards are now available digitally on the Upper Deck e-Pack platform for collectors.

Collectors can now authenticate, grade, and store their AEW cards within a single digital ecosystem.

Exclusive packs feature art of 10 masked and painted AEW wrestlers, released monthly in limited drops.

Chase rare cards and unlock special rewards like Face-Off Puzzle and Metal Artist Auto Achievements!

Upper Deck has changed up the way AEW fans can play with the AEW Faces collection, as packs have moved to the Upper Deck e-Pack system. The new system will allow those collecting them to have a digital experience with packs, with cards automatically authenticated and graded once opened, as well as options to be slabbed and stored. We have more details from the company about the move as they are available now for those who choose to buy into them.

Upper Deck e-Pack Now features AEW Faces Pack To Collect With More Options

For the first time, collectors can pull cards digitally and transfer eligible items directly into The Authority, where they can be authenticated, graded, slabbed, and stored within a fully managed collection. This marks a meaningful shift for the collectibles market, where managing, grading, and storing cards has traditionally required multiple steps across different platforms. Now, what once took weeks can happen seamlessly within a single ecosystem, giving collectors greater speed, security, and control over their assets.

Collect original art trading cards of your favorite wrestlers in AEW Faces, available exclusively on Upper Deck e-Pack! AEW Faces highlights 10 masked and painted AEW wrestlers with never-before-seen artwork by several talented artists. Each month for 10 consecutive months, 1499 packs will be dropped on the e-Pack store, with a new wrestler highlighted every month.Each one-card pack will contain either a Base Set (#'d to 799), Canvas Parallel, Clear Cut Variation (#'d to 199), Artist Auto Parallel (#'d to 50), Wrestler Auto Parallel (#'d to 5), 1-of-1 Printing Plate, or Sketch Card. Be sure to collect and keep AEW Faces cards in your collection throughout the 10 months so you can earn exciting rewards like the Face-Off Puzzle Achievement sets and spectacular Metal Artist Auto Variation Achievement cards! Go grab some packs of AEW Faces to add these stunning cards to your wrestling collection!

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