Call Of Duty: Vanguard Reveals File Sizes & Music Content

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Day One File Sizes and Required Space

Good news for hard drives everywhere. Due to new on-demand texture streaming tech, Vanguard's install size at launch will be significantly below that of previous Call of Duty releases – up to 30% – 50%+ of a file size difference on next-gen console and PC. By console, these are the estimated file sizes needed to install Vanguard at launch, including via pre-load, as well as the disk space needed to play the game:

PlayStation 5: 64.13 GB Download | 89.84 GB Required Space

54.65 GB Download | 93.12 GB Required Space Xbox Series X |S: 61 GB Download | 61 GB Required Space

Players can choose to manage storage space and reduce the game's overall file size during or after the pre-load.