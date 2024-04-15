Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Fatshark, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Reveals Path Of Redemption Details

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has revealed new details to the Path of Redemption update, set to be released tomorrow, April 16.

Article Summary Warhammer Darktide's Path of Redemption brings 200+ new penances.

Discover 100+ rewards, including the loyalist Moebian 6th gear.

Face the Dreg Tox Bomber and dread the toxic Pox Gas condition.

Earn titles and customize operatives further with Personality Scourge.

Fatshark has revealed new details about the next Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update, as Path of Redemption will be released into the game tomorrow, April 16. If you're not already aware of it, this is a totally free update for people who own the game that will now incorporate a new reward system, as well as reinventing penances in the game. You'll also come into contact with an all-new enemy and a condition alongside a new feature known as the Personality Scourge. We have the details and a trailer here ahead of tomorrow's update.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Path of Redemption

A new free way to collect rewards: penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards.

penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards. A new home for penances in the Mourningstar: Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects' penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions.

Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects' penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions. 200+ new penances: a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories.

a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories. 100+ new earnable rewards: these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits.

these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits. New reward type – titles: allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements.

allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements. Improved penance UI and menu: allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards.

allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards. New puzzles, challenges, and collectibles: we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve.

we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve. New enemy: the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes.

the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes. New condition: Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don't breathe too deeply.

Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don't breathe too deeply. The Personality Scourge: players will have the option to change additional aspects of your operative (background, height, name, and voice) in exchange for ordo dockets.

