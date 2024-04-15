Posted in: Fatshark, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Fatshark, warhammer
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Reveals Path Of Redemption Details
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has revealed new details to the Path of Redemption update, set to be released tomorrow, April 16.
Article Summary
- Warhammer Darktide's Path of Redemption brings 200+ new penances.
- Discover 100+ rewards, including the loyalist Moebian 6th gear.
- Face the Dreg Tox Bomber and dread the toxic Pox Gas condition.
- Earn titles and customize operatives further with Personality Scourge.
Fatshark has revealed new details about the next Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update, as Path of Redemption will be released into the game tomorrow, April 16. If you're not already aware of it, this is a totally free update for people who own the game that will now incorporate a new reward system, as well as reinventing penances in the game. You'll also come into contact with an all-new enemy and a condition alongside a new feature known as the Personality Scourge. We have the details and a trailer here ahead of tomorrow's update.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Path of Redemption
- A new free way to collect rewards: penance points will now count towards a progression track composed of 40+ tiers, allowing players to unlock earnable rewards.
- A new home for penances in the Mourningstar: Hestia will be in charge of keeping a record of the rejects' penances and will join the rest of the Mourningstar crew in voice-overs during missions.
- 200+ new penances: a slew of new penances will be added to the game for players to complete. These will be divided into new categories.
- 100+ new earnable rewards: these will include new insignias, portrait frames, emotes, poses, weapon trinkets, and cosmetics such as the loyalist Moebian 6th outfits.
- New reward type – titles: allowing players to brag about their most impressive achievements.
- Improved penance UI and menu: allowing players to better track penances and progress toward rewards.
- New puzzles, challenges, and collectibles: we are adding several puzzles across Tertium Hive for players to discover and solve.
- New enemy: the Dreg Tox Bomber will join the ranks of the heretics, hurling Blight Grenades filled with toxic fumes.
- New condition: Pox Gas will join the roster of conditions that can spread across Tertium. Recommendation: don't breathe too deeply.
- The Personality Scourge: players will have the option to change additional aspects of your operative (background, height, name, and voice) in exchange for ordo dockets.