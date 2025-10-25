Posted in: Activision, Call Of Duty: Warzone, Games, Video Games | Tagged: call of duty, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7

Call Of Duty: Warzone Releases Community Update Ahead of Black Ops 7

Call Of Duty: Warzone has released a new community update ahead of the arrival of Black Ops 7, touching on a few different topics

Article Summary Warzone expands Battle Royale with map rotation and quicker updates ahead of Black Ops 7 launch.

Rebirth Island and Resurgence modes get major refreshes with new maps and features across seasons.

More frequent weapon balance, evolving ground loot, and regular limited-time modes planned this year.

Competitive play enhanced with Ranked camo rewards, improved Private Matches, and new Blackout mode.

Activision dropped a new community update this week for Call of Duty: Warzone, as we prepare for the game to switch over into the Black Ops 7 era. If you've been paying attention to both the meta and the community in general, Warzone has kind of not been the same lately, and players seem to be frustrated with both the lack of attention and focus that it used to receive. It sounds like they're going to try to address many of the complaints and requests, but honestly, time will tell as to what they do and get to. We have most of the notes from the devs below.

Call of Duty: Warzone – October 2025 Community Update

Battle Royale

Battle Royale is the foundation upon which we've built every new mode, feature, and memorable moment. And while we continue to innovate across the entire game, we feel it's important that Battle Royale remains a cornerstone of what we do. That's why we're expanding Battle Royale to include support for multiple large maps via map rotation. While it wasn't previously realistic for us to host multiple large maps, we've since taken the steps necessary to support it. This won't be a launch feature with Black Ops 7, but it's a key addition slated for early next year.

Back in the spring, with the re-release of Verdansk, we announced that we'd approach change more deliberately to preserve the original Warzone launch experience. We still stand by that, but we're going to increase how often we release updates and refine the way we surface new features to you. The goal is balance: keep things moving without forgetting about seasonal support and quality-of-life improvements.

Resurgence

We've heard you loud and clear – Rebirth Island and the broader Resurgence experience have started to feel a bit stale. So, to start, we're delivering a full refresh to Rebirth Island in Season 02, which includes new POI updates, a cosmetic pass, and several other upgrades that improve flow. The launch of the new Haven's Hollow map in Season 01 will be another step in spicing up Resurgence. These past months, we've made changes based on feedback received during early previews of Haven's Hollow. The newest version of the map has already received lots of positive reactions during Call of Duty: NEXT and in our internal testing – setting the stage for what we hope becomes a standout addition to the game.

As always, we look forward to hearing your feedback once the map launches. Shortly after launch, we'll be bringing back map rotation to Resurgence, which will swap between Rebirth Island and Haven's Hollow. We are also exploring opportunities to bring back past maps in future seasons: an improved version of Fortune's Keep is underway as we speak. Our goal is to ensure that each map has room to shine without sidelining the ones that you love most.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, we're hard at work exploring what the future of Warzone looks like. This means making significant, meaningful improvements on multiple fronts. In the coming weeks, we will be sharing a deep dive on how we intend to deliver a higher frequency of updates, with a larger emphasis on balance changes no less than twice per season. Our approach to weapon & attachment balance is fundamentally shifting, which means redefined roles at launch followed by multiple balance passes per season with adjustments entirely unique to Warzone. Regular updates will extend beyond weapons to include shifts in ground loot, perks, equipment, contracts, and much more throughout the year.

Next month, we'll be sharing our seasonal roadmap followed by a playlist blog. Limited-time modes will be designed to give our teams a fast and flexible yet controlled way to play around with new ideas – a testing ground for experimental features, such as wall jump and grapple hook. You'll see the return of several favorites throughout the year such as Buy Backs, which will appear as part of our new weekend-only playlists, alongside brand-new modes such as one that fast-tracks you to your loadout.

In Season 02, we'll be leaning even harder into the content our competitive community loves most: expect more Ranked Play camos than ever before. We know how important a good Private Match tool is – and we also know it deserves more attention. On that note, we have a plan to mold it into what you need to compete at your best over the coming year and beyond. So, when Season 01 drops, you'll have the ability to remove players directly from the private match menu before a match begins. And finally, we couldn't be more excited for the arrival of our new Blackout experience on Avalon during Season 02! The success of post-launch modes like Resurgence has proven the value of taking bold but intentional risks – and we believe this will embody exactly that spirit.

