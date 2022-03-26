Camp Canyonwood Will Hit Early Access This Summer

Graffiti Games and developer Deli Interactive announced that Camp Canyonwood will be coming to Early Access sometime this coming Summer. This is a fun little simulator featuring birds where you run a summer camp in disrepair, leaving it up to you and the new campers to restore the place back to a fully-functional camp. However, there's a lot that can go wrong in the woods, such as bear attacks, forest first, ghosts, UFO sightings, and more. Will you and your campers be able to survive the stay until the camp is complete? Enjoy the trailer below as we wait for a release date for Early Access.

Welcome to Camp Canyonwood! Here, players will build and manage the summer camp of their dreams. In this life sim all about enjoying the great outdoors and creating warm and fuzzy childhood memories, players will take on the role of the new head counselor with the all-important job to breathe fresh life into this old campground. Sounds easy enough…right? Great, because the Campers are here, and they're hungry for some summer fun. Their enjoyment, their education, and most importantly, their safety lies in the players capable hands. Good luck and remember to be prepared for anything! No excuses! Live the Camp Life – Hike, fish, bug catch and more in a scenic Utah-inspired wilderness.

Hike, fish, bug catch and more in a scenic Utah-inspired wilderness. Guide Your Troop – Lead troops of campers each summer in pursuit of Merit Badges. The more they learn, the more you earn.

Lead troops of campers each summer in pursuit of Merit Badges. The more they learn, the more you earn. Camper Personalities – No two campers are the same. Each have their own unique personalities and quirks. Learn their needs to better reach and teach them!

No two campers are the same. Each have their own unique personalities and quirks. Learn their needs to better reach and teach them! Build Your Dream Camp – Gather materials and funds to improve your camp each summer, designing it as you see fit.

Gather materials and funds to improve your camp each summer, designing it as you see fit. Beware of Dangers – Camping isn't always easy. Protect your campers from dangers both natural and supernatural.