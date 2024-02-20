Posted in: Critical Role, Darrington Press, Games | Tagged: Candela Obscura

Candela Obscura: Circle Of The Crimson Mirror Announced

Critical Role announced that Candela Obscura: Circle Of The Crimson Mirror will debut on both YouTube and Twitch on February 29.

Critical Role announced the latest chapter of Candela Obscura today, as Circle Of The Crimson Mirror will debut at the end of February. The latest chapter brings together a new set of names, with one exception as Liam O'Brien will be the first returning member of the main CR crew to play a part in the CO series. The first episode will launch on Twitch and YouTube channels on February 29, but before that, we have more details on what this chapter has in store for you below.

Candela Obscura: Circle of the Crimson Mirror

The fight against the otherworldly evils plaguing the Fairelands continues with Candela Obscura: Circle of the Crimson Mirror, a new three-episode arc featuring a new circle, a new game master, and a whole new set of horrific threats. Episode 1 finds our investigators voyaging home with the remains of an ancient and powerful alchemist. Can our investigators work together to confront their past deeds, traumas, and relationships in an effort to return to Newfaire safely? Candela Obscura is an ongoing monthly horror drama that follows an esoteric order of investigators who use centuries of knowledge to investigate strange occurrences and dangerous magick, fighting back against a mysterious source of corruption known as bleed. While this is a continuation of the series, it's a brand new beginning and does not require knowledge of the previous chapters to enjoy. Any brave new soul who dares to watch is welcome to enter the Circle of the Crimson Mirror.

Candela Obscura: Circle of the Crimson Mirror introduces a new cast of investigators, with Critical Role's own Taliesin Jaffe (World of Warcraft, Horizon Forbidden West) joining as a player for the first time, alongside guest stars Aimee Carrero (The Menu, Elana of Avalor), Alexander Ward (American Horror Story, Westworld), and Imari Williams (Transformers: Rescue Bots, Demon Slayer), all lead by new game master and Critical Role founder Liam O'Brien (Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Starfield).

