Candy Crush Saga Launches New Campaign With Meghan Trainor

King Ltd announced today that they have started a brand new campaign for Candy Crush Saga featuring Meghan Trainor. Trainor will be releasing a brand new music video for "Made You Look" as part of the campaign, which will be a part of her next album, to help celebrate the game's 10th anniversary. The music video will debut exclusively in the game for 24 hours starting on Thursday, October 20th at 8AM ET before it is officially released worldwide. We got more info on the event and some quotes from the announcement below.

"The release of the music video will accompany her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, available on Friday, October 21, via Epic Records. The Candy Crush Saga-inspired music video follows a day in the life of Meghan as she gives fans a look into her colorful, candified world. The video also includes surprise cameos from Meghan's friends, such as TikTok personality, Chris Olsen, and other exciting names to be announced in the coming days. Additionally, available from October 20 – 26, Trainor will be transformed into a 'Candified' character for an immersive in-game takeover. Players will be able to swipe along with Trainor, unlocking a variety of special treats and boosters. Trainor's unmistakable voice will be heard throughout gameplay, saying iconic phrases such as "Sweet!" "Tasty!" and more. Behind-the-scenes footage from the "Made You Look" music video will also be available exclusively within the app."

"I'm a big fan of Candy Crush Saga. I love playing when I have a bit of downtime in the studio, so I'm looking forward to bringing the game to life for my fans within the music video," said Meghan Trainor. "Between the bright colors of the game and providing players with a fun escape from reality, Candy Crush Saga was the perfect inspiration."

"Working with Meghan Trainor on this unique collaboration is thrilling for our fans. Her music is uplifting and provides listeners with a 'sweet escape' – just like Candy Crush Saga," said Fernanda Romano, Chief Marketing Officer at King. "As part of our 10th-anniversary, we're excited to celebrate with our players around the world through exclusive content, as well as more fun surprises to come."