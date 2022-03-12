Capcom Announces New Game Franchise With Exoprimal

During this week's State Of Play livestream, Capcom revealed a brand new IP as they are working on a game called Exoprimal. In what sounds like a storyline from an '80s cartoon, dinosaurs have been appearing in portals in the sky, dropping in on major cities and destroying the population. It's up to you and your team of skilled fighters to head in and take out the prehistoric pestilence before they cause humanity to become extinct. The game will be released sometime in 2023 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but for now, we get to enjoy the trailer showing off the game in all its ridiculous glory.

Exoprimal pioneers a new multiplayer experience rooted in co-op – but with a competitive edge. In the game's main mode, Dino Survival, teams fight for every breath against countless dinosaurs while racing to complete missions before rival squads in 5v5 matches. A dynamic mix of objectives keeps players on their guard and ensures each match is different form the last. Exofighters will need to stay on their toes as hunts transition into precious cargo deliveries or desperate last stands against relentless assaults. Opposing teams are even given opportunities to tackle adversaries head-on and impede their progress. While Exoprimal is purely focused around multiplayer, a narrative is interwoven throughout the game. Players can sink their teeth into the world's rich history and colorful characters by unlocking new story threads and piecing together the mystery behind the dinosaur outbreaks.

Exofighters are always outnumbered and must work together to overcome overwhelming odds. Their Exosuits come in an array of classes, each playing a distinct role in combat. Assault models like the marksman Deadeye and the melee-oriented Zephyr excel at cutting down enemy swarms. Meanwhile, tanks such as the shield-bearing Roadblock and support types like the vital Witchdoctor help keep everyone alive to fight another day. Every model is outfitted with a unique armory and special abilities. Players can even swap between Exosuits on the fly to overcome any situation, no matter how dire.