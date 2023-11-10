Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Paldea Evolved, pokemon, pokemon cards, Squawkabilly

Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Paldea Evolved Pt 65: Squawkabilly Illustration

Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet - Paldea Evolved features new Paldean species Squawkabilly on a Special Illustration Rare ex card.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG starts the Scarlet & Violet era focusing on Paldea with major gameplay changes.

The new set introduces silver-bordered cards, guaranteed holos, and lowercase ex mechanic.

Paldea Evolved set shines with Squawkabilly's Special Illustration Rare ex debut by Amelicart.

Scarlet & Violet features varied Squawkabilly colorations and more artist spotlights to come.

With Sword & Shield officially concluded, the Scarlet & Violet era of the Pokémon TCG kicked off in March 2023 with a focus on the ninth generation of Pokémon games and the new region: Paldea. It all began with the Scarlet & Violet base set, which introduced major, lasting changes to the hobby. Now, the borders of the cards have become silver, matching the Japanese releases. Another major change is that now, each pack culminates in at least a holo-rare and two reverse holos. The major mechanic of this era is the lowercase ex, which features a double holographic pattern of a horizontal shine and a starry sparkle. Full Art exs now use a green, foil outline around the Pokémon. The Secret Rare section of expansions going forward features Full Arts, Illustration Rares and Special Illustration Rare exs, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold Hyper Rares. On June 9, 2023, the Pokémon TCG released the second set of this era, Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, which focused on the Paldean Starters and the Treasures of Ruin Legendaries. In today's installment of this Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved art spotlight, let's take a look at more Special Illustration Rares.

While Squawkabilly has appeared on other cards in the Scarlet & Violet era, this is the Pokémon TCG debut of its other colorations. This Paldean species has four different appearances, including the Green Plumage, Blue Plumage, Yellow Plumage, and White Plumage. The Green Plumage Squawkabilly has featured alone on all of its cards up until this point, but this Special Illustration Rare ex by artist Amelicart shows all four different Plumage variations. Amelicart is relatively new to the hobby, with their first credit coming in Crown Zenith on the Bibarel Illustration Rare.

Stay tuned for the journey through this special set as we continue to spotlight the cards and artwork of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved. Next time, the spotlight continues with the Secret Rare section of the set. You can read more about this iconic trading card game right here at Bleeding Cool.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!