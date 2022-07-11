Cartel Tycoon Final Version Set To Be Released In Late July

Rise up from the slums and become an unstoppable kingpin, ruling profitable territories in a fictional '80s narco trade-inspired country. Build an ever-expanding supply chain of labs, workshops, farms, research centers, and more while dealing with rival cartels, rogue lieutenants, state authorities, and public perception. Cartel Tycoon's full release offers a deeper, more strategic experience than in Early Access to ensure a more efficient operation alongside a new heroine commodity to trade on the undergound market. Find new ways to flip profits on opium and other high-demand products while taking advantage of the completely reworked Enemy Gangs, now allowing for less violent ways to trade, conduct special missions, rent buildings, and attain enemy territories while avoiding… hostile takeovers.

New systems including Prison presents kingpins with a new alternative way to deal with unruly lieutenants, instead of getting their hands dirty. Natives give drug lords legal inventory to sell for higher profits while Guerrilla grunts packed with firepower stock a smuggling point to defend operations. Unlock new buildings by completing quests including a Military Base providing a centralized way to fortify production, and an Airport to serve as a massive smuggling point for an ever-growing empire.

Recruit shady lieutenants through story-driven quests, meet new characters and carefully make choices to impact both narrative and gameplay. As rival cartels seek to claim territory, watch out for the local federales and power-hungry lieutenants. Master the unforgiving life of a kingpin to brave Survival Mode's brutal campaign, or choose your own adventure with Cartel Tycoon's all-new Sandbox Mode's endless customization.