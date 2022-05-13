Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls Receives New Major Update

Konami has released a brand new update today for Castlevania: Grimoire Of Souls on Apple Arcade, giving the game a bit of an upgrade. The game has done alright for itself since it was released as it has brought fans of the series over to the platform. It has received a few updates here and there but nothing too significant that changed the game a lot. However, this time around the devs have released a major update that will give it a bit of a new flavor. This includes adding a few new stories, some additional features, and the inclusion of Alter Arts characters. Part of the appeal to this is that some of the new stories finally reveal the truth about the events of Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse leading to the first defeat of Dracula. So hey, bonus canon reveal. You can read more about it below along with the latest trailer.

Lucy and her fellow try to counter the threat of Soma, who has turned into a demon king through a special technique. But then Death's evil hand creeps in. The truth of Death's plan and the incident is finally revealed. And the heroes are cornered. A new fellow brings courage and hope, as the battle enters its final phase in the "place of beginnings." Who will win, humans or vampires? The story of the grimoire comes to an end! As the story progresses, new characters Soma Cruz and Trevor Belmont will be added to Alter Arts! This update also brings new boss battles against popular characters from the series. Furthermore, the update adds new features for fans to master. First, the weapon equipment system deploys equipment to dispatch units and receive even more rewards for strengthening weapons. Secondly, players can now disassemble surplus souls and convert it into other items.