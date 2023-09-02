Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Cat Quest 3, Kepler Interactive, The Gentlebros

Cat Quest 3 Receives Brand-New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for the cat-tastic adventure game Cat Quest 3, as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

Indie game developer The Gentlebros and publisher Kepler Interactive have released an all-new gameplay trailer for their upcoming title, Cat Quest 3. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a pirate adventure title that continues the hairball-infused series as you continue to set a life on the seas with your motley crew. Taking on new quests and seeing what the world has to plunder. This new trailer gives a better idea of the seafaring adventures you'll have, as well as how things will go on land. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2024.

"Get whiskered away on a hearty catventure in Cat Quest 3, the third installment in the award-winning Cat Quest series! Play as a swashbuckling purrivateer in this 2.5D open-world action RPG set in a fantastical pirate-themed world – the Purribean – an archipelago swarming with Pi-rats searching for the Northern Star – a long-lost mythical treasure. Alongside your trusty spirit companion, set sail through the Purribean in your very own ship! But beware, the seas are dangerous, and a meow-tiny is nigh as the hordes of Pi-rats under the order of the Pirate King hunt you down…"

"The cutest action RPG you know and love returns for a colorful adventure filled with furr-iously fun gameplay! Delve into a paw-geous new world with varied dungeons and biomes to explore, and encounter fierce battles with the newly refined combat system featuring tighter attack combos and weapon swapping. Playable in either solo or local co-op! For the furr-st time in the series, sail the seas and battle in your very own ship! Explore the waters on your ship, seamlessly zip to shore, and traverse the land on paw to hunt booty in the paw-esome pirate world – the Purribean! There's treasures galore to be found, including new weapons, like the blunderpuss, furr-ocious spells, gla-meow-rous costumes, and more!"

