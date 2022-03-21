CD Projekt Red Announces New The Witcher Saga

CD Projekt Red dropped a bombshell this morning on the first day of GDC 2022 as we're getting a new saga for The Witcher franchise. This will be the first new major game for the series since The Witcher 3, and while they didn't reveal any details to it, we did get this dance little image below showing off a glowing medallion along with the words "A New Saga Begins". As part of the announcement, the company also revealed they will be moving all of their content over to Unreal Engine 5 as part of a multi-year deal with Epic Games. Up until now, they've been using their proprietary REDengine technology to make games, but now this new deal will cover licensing, technical development, and potential use of future versions of Unreal Engine. We have a pair of quotes from their morning's announcement for you below.

"One of the core aspects of our internal RED 2.0 Transformation is a much stronger focus on technology, and our cooperation with Epic Games is based on this principle," said Paweł Zawodny, CTO of CD Prokekt Red. From the outset, we did not consider a typical licensing arrangement; both we and Epic see this as a long-term, fulfilling tech partnership. It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as; in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release. This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can't wait for the great games we're going to create using Unreal Engine 5!" "Epic has been building Unreal Engine 5 to enable teams to create dynamic open worlds at an unprecedented scale and level of fidelity. We are deeply honored by the opportunity to partner with CD Projekt Red to push the limits of interactive storytelling and gameplay together, and this effort will benefit the developer community for years to come," said Tim Sweeney, Founder and CEO of Epic Games.