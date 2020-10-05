CD Projekt Red Reveals Cyberpunk 2077 Has Gone Gold

In what shouldn't be a weird turn of events, CD Projekt Red revealed this morning that Cyberpunk 2077 has officially gone gold. After months of uncertainty and having the official release date pushed back twice, the company revealed the news on Twitter this morning with the image you see below confirming that the game is now gold and is set for distribution. Meaning the game will, without a shadow of a doubt, pending any world-ending catastrophes happening within the next six weeks, will officially be released on November 17th, 2020.

However, in all of this good news that people are reveling in this morning, the company still hasn't publicly addressed the issue of their recent game crunch schedule they put the staff on last week in order to get the game finished. The company originally told members of the press they wouldn't be doing any kind of a crunch schedule and that they were committed to giving all of their staff a healthy work schedule compared to other studios who push their staff harder than other businesses would. But it looks like in the face of getting a high-profile game out the door in time to be on two next-gen consoles at launch, those plans took a backseat.

So the real question that will be on everyone's minds going into the release of Cyberpunk 2077 is how much of the game is actually not complete. If the staff is working for at least the next five weeks on a six-day work schedule, that means we're looking at a Day One patch that more than likely is both adding missing content and fixing bugs in the game that they weren't able to correct prior to going gold. And how big is that file going to be and how much storage will it take up with the main game once it drops? Those are all questions that, for the most part, probably won't get answered until a week before launch.