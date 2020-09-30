CD Projekt Red Adds Game Crunch Schedule To Cyberpunk 2077

According to a new report today, CD Projekt Red are forcing their staff into a game crunch schedule to get Cyberpunk 2077 out on time. It was just a few weeks ago that during a company investor call that President and CEO Adam Kiciński said that the game would not be delayed again after being delayed twice already. We now know how they're going to achieve that this week as a new report from Bloomberg says that an internal email was sent out to the staff from studio head Adam Badowski letting them know that they were switching to a mandatory six-day workweek to fix the remaining bugs and issues in the game before its sent off to be certified. Here's a snippet from the article detailing some of what was in the email.

"Starting today, the entire (development) studio is in overdrive," Badowski wrote, elaborating that this meant "your typical amount of work and one day of the weekend." The extra work would be paid, as required by Polish labor laws. Many other video game studios don't pay for overtime. "I take it upon myself to receive the full backlash for the decision," he wrote. "I know this is in direct opposition to what we've said about crunch. It's also in direct opposition to what I personally grew to believe a while back — that crunch should never be the answer. But we've extended all other possible means of navigating the situation."

The reason people are pointing this out and getting furious about it now is that the company has stated multiple times that they were not going to do this kind of thing to their staff, and that they would avoid this kind of mandatory crunch for Cyberpunk 2077. Now it appeared in order to not only get the game out in time, but also to meet the demand of having it in time for two new consoles with higher demands being released in mid-November, the company has now had to employ this strategy. As of when we're writing this article, the company has yet to issue a response to reply to Bloomberg. Considering the circumstances at play, it would be surprising if we don't hear some kind of response within the next 48 hours.